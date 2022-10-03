ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Comments / 1

Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
News Channel 25

Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught

WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
HIDALGO, TX
Daily Mail

Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
ARIZONA STATE
Border Report

Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas

For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
Fox News

Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign

American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
DEL RIO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Nat’l Guardsman commits suicide at US-Mexico border

A Texas National Guard soldier died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass, Texas on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed in a statement. “Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier,” Abbott’s statement read. “Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement.”
EAGLE PASS, TX

