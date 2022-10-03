Read full article on original website
CBP: Spike in immigration violators at South Texas ports of entry
The number of immigration violations at ports of entry in South Texas have more than doubled this fiscal year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
City of El Paso says county officials have not communicated about new migrant facility
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the City of El Paso says they have not spoken to the county about its new migrant processing facility near the airport. The County of El Paso is set to open up the migrant processing facility next Monday. It’s for migrants who have been paroled by immigration officials […]
Texas border town business owner sells family BBQ restaurant after multiple migrant break ins
EAGLE PASS, Texas – A business owner near the U.S. southern border said she was forced to sell her family honky-tonk after the venue was broken into on five separate occasions since February. "I worked alongside my father for 19 years," said Selena Buentello Price, the former second-generation owner...
US CBP officers officers stopped a woman trying to cross the border with 50 wheels of undeclared cheese under a blanket in her car. They gave her a $1,000 penalty and destroyed 100 pounds of cheese.
"Travelers can import cheese commensurate with personal consumption levels," a CBP director said. "A few wheels would generally be fine but not 60."
CBP arrests 7 gang members, intercepts 825 lbs. of fentanyl, meth at border
Over the course of one week, Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico and Andrade ports of entry in San Diego stopped seven different drug trafficking attempts. The total worth of the intercepted substances is approximately $3 million. Separately, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol captured seven gang members...
Texas Illegal immigrant tries taking weapon away from Texas National Guardsman, authorities say
An illegal immigrant tried taking a rifle from a Texas National Guard soldier at the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday while a group of migrants were being detained, authorities said.
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
A year after Biden falsely accused Border Patrol agents of whipping migrants, there's still no apology
It has been a year since President Biden lashed out at Border Patrol agents, falsely accusing them of having "strapped" migrants in a clash at the border in Del Rio and promising they would "pay" –— statements that Biden has still neither corrected nor apologized for. On Sept....
Border Patrol seize 450 pounds of meth from abandoned Hummer near Canadian border
Border Patrol agents seized 450 pounds of meth worth $1.7 million in an abandoned vehicle in northwestern Washington. The drugs were found in duffel bags in a Hummer H3 in the Blaine Sector, which sits about 30 miles south of Vancouver, Canada. It's unclear how agents knew to target the...
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught
WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico
HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year
Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
500+ illegal migrants hit southern border in a few hours, as Martha's Vineyard buses out 50
500 illegal migrants hit one part of the southern border in just a few hours on Friday -- just as Martha’s Vineyard was scrambling to cope with an influx of just a tenth of that amount. Fox News, using thermal imaging technology, spotted lines of migrants flooding across the...
Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas
For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
Mexican Fatally Shot at ‘Point-Blank Range’ to the Head in Border Patrol Custody
A Mexican citizen was fatally shot in the head at point-blank range on Tuesday while being detained in a U.S. Border Patrol Station in Texas, according to information obtained by VICE World News. The man suffered from two gunshot wounds at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso, according...
Arizona Border Patrol agents discover 9 illegal immigrants hiding inside cattle trailer
U.S. Border Patrol Agents on Saturday discovered nine illegal immigrants hiding beneath a false floor inside a cattle trailer near the Arizona-Mexico border.
Texas DPS confirms fatal Uvalde crash involved illegal migrant smuggling: 'Joe Biden has abandoned' the state
Rep. Tony Gonzales said the border situation in Texas is a "nightmare" after officials confirmed a major accident in Uvalde Wednesday involved human smuggling.
Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign
American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
Nat’l Guardsman commits suicide at US-Mexico border
A Texas National Guard soldier died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass, Texas on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed in a statement. “Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier,” Abbott’s statement read. “Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement.”
