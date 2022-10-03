ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

actionnews5.com

New study examines mercury exposure in certain dental fillings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly released study is drawing attention to amalgam fillings, which contain 50% mercury. According to the FDA, the mercury in amalgam dental fillings releases a vapor that may be harmful to some people. Dr. Mark Geier and David Geier, authors of a new study that...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

'Language Connection' program provides translation services to Shelby County nonprofits

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A new pilot program created by the Shelby County Mayor's Office offers free translation services to more than a dozen area nonprofits. The program is called Language Connection, launched in May 2022. Translation phone calls that normally charge by the minute have been provided to 13 nonprofits servicing Shelby County residents in different ways.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

USDA inspection reveals neglected research animals inside UofM laboratory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A routine inspection performed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) revealed numerous violations inside a University of Memphis laboratory, where dozens of research animals were reported to have died from signs of neglect within the campus lab. The inspection took place between Aug. 22-23...
MEMPHIS, TN
Shelby County, TN
WREG

Memphis VA Medical Center October Job Fair

Memphis VA Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair for Registered Nurses (RN) and Nursing Assistant (NA). There will be on-site interviews conducted on October 12 & 26th from 5pm-8pm. If you are interested in participating in the upcoming job fair, you must complete the event registration. Register for...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly pit bull attack raises safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many are calling for changes after the tragic deaths of two children who were killed by their family pets. Wednesday evening, two children in Millington were killed and their mother was critically injured in a brutal attack at home by their pit bulls. The dogs were confiscated by Memphis Animal Services and euthanized Thursday afternoon. Doctors […]
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

MSCS students plan to speak out about fight to keep 3Gs in school district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students within the 3Gs here in the Mid-South say they want their voices to be heard. The 3Gs are Germantown Elementary, Middle and High School – currently governed by the Memphis Shelby County School District but could soon become the responsibility of the Germantown Municipal School District after a recent law.
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

TBI investigating inmate death at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died at 201 Poplar. The TBI said an inmate died while in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff's Department Wednesday night. The TBI have not identified the inmate or released any details surrounding the death. However, family members have identified the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Dog attack in Shelby County leaves 2 children dead, mother injured

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 2-year-old girl and 5-month-old boy died and their mother is injured after their two pit bull family dogs attacked them Wednesday afternoon in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 700 block of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Sneak peek of Shelby County's newest voting machines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips demonstrated the county's brand-new voting machines on Wednesday. "Voters will have a choice. They can vote a hand-marked paper ballot, or they can use the ballot marking device," Phillips said. "Our employees have been trained on the system and now we're beginning poll worker training starting tomorrow."
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN

