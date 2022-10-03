Read full article on original website
New study examines mercury exposure in certain dental fillings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly released study is drawing attention to amalgam fillings, which contain 50% mercury. According to the FDA, the mercury in amalgam dental fillings releases a vapor that may be harmful to some people. Dr. Mark Geier and David Geier, authors of a new study that...
‘Language Connection’ program provides translation services to Shelby County nonprofits
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A new pilot program created by the Shelby County Mayor’s Office offers free translation services to more than a dozen area nonprofits. The program is called Language Connection, launched in May 2022. Translation phone calls that normally charge by the minute have been provided to 13 nonprofits servicing Shelby County residents in different ways.
USDA inspection reveals neglected research animals inside UofM laboratory
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A routine inspection performed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) revealed numerous violations inside a University of Memphis laboratory, where dozens of research animals were reported to have died from signs of neglect within the campus lab. The inspection took place between Aug. 22-23...
Shelby County needs more people who qualify and are willing to foster children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Shelby County there is a serious need for foster parents. The Department of Children Services said the pandemic increased the number of children needing a home. Right now, there are more than 7,000 children in Tennessee's foster care system, but only 243 approved foster homes....
GMSD superintendent discusses ‘3G’ battle after new health clinic opens for district employees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The superintendent of the Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD) is speaking out over the battle over three schools in Germantown after Le Bonheur Methodist Hospital opened a primary health clinic on Monday for district employees and their families. Employees of Germantown Elementary, Middle and High School,...
Memphis VA Medical Center October Job Fair
Memphis VA Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair for Registered Nurses (RN) and Nursing Assistant (NA). There will be on-site interviews conducted on October 12 & 26th from 5pm-8pm. If you are interested in participating in the upcoming job fair, you must complete the event registration. Register for...
Amid nursing shortage, two people switch careers to better serve Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As healthcare workers continue to grapple with working through a pandemic, the U.S. is still in the middle of a major nurse shortage. In fact, the nation’s shortage of nurses is expected to surpass 500,000 by 2025. Some people are making career switches to help...
Deadly pit bull attack raises safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many are calling for changes after the tragic deaths of two children who were killed by their family pets. Wednesday evening, two children in Millington were killed and their mother was critically injured in a brutal attack at home by their pit bulls. The dogs were confiscated by Memphis Animal Services and euthanized Thursday afternoon. Doctors […]
Leftover emergency rent assistance available in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Emergency rental assistance is bringing financial relief to the doorsteps of those struggling most to get through the pandemic. While Tennessee received an allocation of money for emergency rental assistance (ERA), Shelby County and the city of Memphis received a different set of allocated money for their emergency rental assistance.
MSCS students plan to speak out about fight to keep 3Gs in school district
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students within the 3Gs here in the Mid-South say they want their voices to be heard. The 3Gs are Germantown Elementary, Middle and High School – currently governed by the Memphis Shelby County School District but could soon become the responsibility of the Germantown Municipal School District after a recent law.
Dozens of research animals found dead at University of Memphis, USDA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis could get hit with a six-figure federal fine. This comes after dozens of research animals were found dead at the University of Memphis, according to the USDA. “No other laboratory in the United States has accumulated as many violations in a single...
TBI investigating inmate death at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died at 201 Poplar. The TBI said an inmate died while in the custody of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday night. The TBI have not identified the inmate or released any details surrounding the death. However, family members have identified the […]
Wanda Halbert predicts long lines at Shelby County Clerk locations until January 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Long lines at the Shelby County Clerk’s office are likely to be in place until the end of January 2023, but plans are being put in place to hopefully keep it from happening again. “When you come downtown, and you see customers sitting on floors...
Dog attack in Shelby County leaves 2 children dead, mother injured
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 2-year-old girl and 5-month-old boy died and their mother is injured after their two pit bull family dogs attacked them Wednesday afternoon in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 700 block of...
MSCS hosts hiring fair for substitute teachers, clerical support, and more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is hiring. The district is calling all substitute teachers, nutritional service techs, clerical support, HVAC professionals, and more to join their team. MSCS offers competitive wages and benefits, according to a release from the district. Interested applicants can attend a job fair Oct....
One person killed and State Rep. injured in fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died, and a Tennessee State Representative was injured in a fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to Senator Marsha Blackburn, House Rep. Ron M. Gant was involved in the "serious" accident. Gant represents District 94, which includes Fayette, McNairy, and part of Hardeman counties.
Sneak peek of Shelby County’s newest voting machines
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips demonstrated the county’s brand-new voting machines on Wednesday. “Voters will have a choice. They can vote a hand-marked paper ballot, or they can use the ballot marking device,” Phillips said. ”Our employees have been trained on the system and now we’re beginning poll worker training starting tomorrow.”
Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
‘It felt like a miracle’: Woman tries to scam Memphis church with free piano
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The offer was music to the ears of the Evergreen Baptist Church. “It felt like a miracle had happened,” said Beverly Cruthirds, a longtime member of the church. “Something that we really, really wanted had just been handed to us.”. A woman emailed the...
Shelby Co. Clerk's Office lines causing more headaches
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Long lines at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office have become an issue for those new to the state looking to get a new car registration. Thalia Hayman has tried to get her Tennessee car registration four times. Monday, she waited in line for about five...
