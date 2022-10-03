Read full article on original website
wish989.com
Victim, Suspects Names Released in Monday’s Homicide in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police have released the name of the victim and the suspects arrested in Monday’s homicide in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. Police identified the victim as 37-year-old John Pruitt of Chicago. In the course of the investigation, Carbondale Police investigators arrested 29-year-old David...
wjpf.com
Suspects in custody in fatal shooting
A shooting in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in Carbondale on Monday afternoon has led to the death of one person and at least two suspects are in custody. According to a Carbondale Police Department news release, there are not any remaining offenders at large. Officers found a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged with murder in Paducah stabbing death
PADUCAH — A woman is charged with murder after police say she stabbed her husband to death early Tuesday morning in Paducah. The victim, 56-year-old Robert Penn, was found lying dead in the street around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Seitz Street and Mississippi Street, police say.
KFVS12
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are looking for two suspects after a chase with a possible stolen vehicle led to a crash involving a patrol SUV. Deputies are currently looking for two men, one described as having a dreadlock hairstyle and wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The other man was described as wearing a black shirt or jacket and black shoes with white soles.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after crashing into patrol car in Perry County
Police are looking for a pair of "armed and dangerous" suspects accused of crashing a possibly stolen vehicle into a patrol car in Perry County as they attempted to elude law enforcement.
kbsi23.com
1 killed, person of interest identified after Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a shooting on Monday, Oct. 3 in Carbondale. Carbondale police were called to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane at 1:25 p.m. in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers found a gunshot victim and learned the suspect...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police investigate Saturday shooting of juvenile
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a juvenile was shot on October 1. Officers responded to the 800 block of Elm Street at At 1:56 p.m. on Saturday for a shots fired call. While officers were on the way they were advised that someone...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Paducah. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to Seitz and Mississippi street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Four more suspects arrested in Paducah fentanyl investigation
PADUCAH — In September, Paducah police announced charges against 23 people in a fentanyl trafficking investigation, including 14 arrests. Since then, police say four of the remaining nine people charged have been arrested. During a Sept. 16 news conference about the drug trafficking probe, which was a joint investigation...
KMOV
Sentence announced in shooting death of man who stumbled into Collinsville hotel
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced the punishment a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting will receive. Caleb D.E. Smith, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Devin Judd, of Lenzburg, in April 2020. According to authorities, Smith, 22, attempted to rob Judd, who later stumbled into the lobby of a Collinsville hotel and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two men were reportedly acquaintances.
KFVS12
Carbondale man sentenced to 18.5 years in prison for 2020 home invasion
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison for his role in a 2020 home invasion. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez on Monday, October 3, Jason L. Wooley, Jr., 21, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 18.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
KFVS12
Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois
A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Paducah woman
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 54-year-old woman reported missing in Paducah. Police say Melodie Sherman was last seen on Friday on North 4th Street. She's described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 137 pounds. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes.
KFVS12
Crews respond to rollover crash near Burfordville
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a rollover crash during the morning commute on Wednesday, October 5. The crash happened on Highway OO near Burfordville. According to crews on the scene, a vehicle came around a curve in the road and flipped. Two people were inside...
wpsdlocal6.com
15-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah returns home in good health, police say
PADUCAH — Police are asking the public for help locating a 15-year-old boy reporting missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says Julian Tankersley was last seen on Sunday at 1612 Madison St. Police say Tankersley, who is African American, is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He...
wpsdlocal6.com
Missing Franklin County woman found, officials say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Investigators are searching for a 38-year-old woman reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it believes the woman, Tyechia L. Younglove, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Kentucky Avenue in the Logan community. Investigators say...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man sentenced to more than eight years in state prison for firing gun near SIU Carbondale campus
CARBONDALE, IL — A man who pleaded guilty after investigators said he fired a gun near the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus last year has been sentenced to eight years and six months in prison. Sentz was one of three people charged in a shots fired incident that happened...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police locate Paducah woman reported missing
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
wsiu.org
Evidence-Based Funding is helping Vienna High School make improvments
It’s been six years since Evidence-Based Funding started in Illinois and some local schools are seeing improvements. In 2018 Vienna High School was rated at 52% of adequate funding. That was the year that evidence-based funding began in Illinois. Six years later the state funding level has increased to...
