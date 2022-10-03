ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

wish989.com

Victim, Suspects Names Released in Monday’s Homicide in Carbondale

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police have released the name of the victim and the suspects arrested in Monday’s homicide in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. Police identified the victim as 37-year-old John Pruitt of Chicago. In the course of the investigation, Carbondale Police investigators arrested 29-year-old David...
CARBONDALE, IL
wjpf.com

Suspects in custody in fatal shooting

A shooting in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in Carbondale on Monday afternoon has led to the death of one person and at least two suspects are in custody. According to a Carbondale Police Department news release, there are not any remaining offenders at large. Officers found a...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman charged with murder in Paducah stabbing death

PADUCAH — A woman is charged with murder after police say she stabbed her husband to death early Tuesday morning in Paducah. The victim, 56-year-old Robert Penn, was found lying dead in the street around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Seitz Street and Mississippi Street, police say.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are looking for two suspects after a chase with a possible stolen vehicle led to a crash involving a patrol SUV. Deputies are currently looking for two men, one described as having a dreadlock hairstyle and wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The other man was described as wearing a black shirt or jacket and black shoes with white soles.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Paducah. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to Seitz and Mississippi street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Four more suspects arrested in Paducah fentanyl investigation

PADUCAH — In September, Paducah police announced charges against 23 people in a fentanyl trafficking investigation, including 14 arrests. Since then, police say four of the remaining nine people charged have been arrested. During a Sept. 16 news conference about the drug trafficking probe, which was a joint investigation...
PADUCAH, KY
KMOV

Sentence announced in shooting death of man who stumbled into Collinsville hotel

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced the punishment a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting will receive. Caleb D.E. Smith, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Devin Judd, of Lenzburg, in April 2020. According to authorities, Smith, 22, attempted to rob Judd, who later stumbled into the lobby of a Collinsville hotel and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two men were reportedly acquaintances.
KFVS12

Carbondale man sentenced to 18.5 years in prison for 2020 home invasion

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison for his role in a 2020 home invasion. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez on Monday, October 3, Jason L. Wooley, Jr., 21, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 18.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release.
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois

A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for missing Paducah woman

PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 54-year-old woman reported missing in Paducah. Police say Melodie Sherman was last seen on Friday on North 4th Street. She's described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 137 pounds. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Crews respond to rollover crash near Burfordville

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a rollover crash during the morning commute on Wednesday, October 5. The crash happened on Highway OO near Burfordville. According to crews on the scene, a vehicle came around a curve in the road and flipped. Two people were inside...
BURFORDVILLE, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Missing Franklin County woman found, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Investigators are searching for a 38-year-old woman reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it believes the woman, Tyechia L. Younglove, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Kentucky Avenue in the Logan community. Investigators say...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Police locate Paducah woman reported missing

PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
PADUCAH, KY
wsiu.org

Evidence-Based Funding is helping Vienna High School make improvments

It’s been six years since Evidence-Based Funding started in Illinois and some local schools are seeing improvements. In 2018 Vienna High School was rated at 52% of adequate funding. That was the year that evidence-based funding began in Illinois. Six years later the state funding level has increased to...
VIENNA, IL

