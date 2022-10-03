ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals bobbleheads from FOCO of Burrow, Chase, Mixon feature White Bengal Tiger uniforms

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
FOCO announced that bobbleheads of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, receiver Ja'Marr Chase and running back Joe Mixon wearing the White Bengal Tiger uniforms they debuted during their Thursday Night Football win against the Miami Dolphins and holding their white helmets are available for pre-order.

The bobbleheads are numbered out of 323 and available for $70 at FOCO.com. It would ship no later than March 17, 2023.

The 8-inch bobblehead is part of FOCO's Bengals collection.

The description from FOCO.com, and more about features and details:

Joe Brrr-ow knows how to rock some icy whites. After all, they call him Joe Cool for a reason. Don't get left out in the cold - Secure this Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 2022 Alternate Helmet Bobblehead before it's too late.

We have a feeling your Bengals collection already has plenty of orange. Switch it up with some icy whites by adding this Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals 2022 Alternate Helmet Bobblehead to your arsenal.

Joe Mixon's game-changing touchdowns have never looked better. Gear up for gameday in the jungle with this Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals 2022 Alternate Helmet Bobblehead.

Features

Portrays Bengals player wearing his gameday uniform and posing with his helmet, ready to get in the game in styleThematic base inspired by the team’s alternate helmet design that will look great in your collectionWordmark team name and jersey number display on backdrop, even though we know he's No. 1 in your heartMiniature 3-D helmet accent on top of base so you're ready to get your head in the gameTeam logo display on top of base, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lieFront name display so everyone knows who the face of your franchise isHandcraftedHand paintedMeasurements

Height: Approximately 8 in.Details

NOTE: In order to get this bobble to as many fans as possible, we have a strict limit of two (2) of these items per person. If we find this limit is being abused, we reserve the right to cancel and refund your order. Thank you for your cooperation!Due to its limited nature, sales and discounts are not applicable to this item. We apologize for any inconvenience.The product(s) you receive might vary slightly in appearance from the product’s image on our website due to the nature of your product(s) being handmade.Please understand that all handmade items, by nature, may have imperfections. Although we are thorough, there can be inconsistencies based on the creative nature, and it is possible that one item may look a little different from the next.Our items may have natural and unique imperfections.Any item you purchase is one of a kind. There are no two items that are exactly the same.Not a toyEdition Size: 323Individually numberedOfficially licensed by the National Football LeagueImported

