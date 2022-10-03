Read full article on original website
Related
Tua Tagovailoa Warned Not to Play Again: 'Could End Career'
After his most recent injury, the Miami Dolphins quarterback should not play for the rest of the season, according to a concussion expert.
NFL・
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
NFL・
John Johnson III: Browns will ‘get torched’ by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they’re not locked in
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
Bengals’ defense in for toughest challenge of season in defending ‘basically a Madden character’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt returned to practice this week for the Bengals with the tallest task of anyone on the roster:. He had to play like a league MVP. Taylor-Britt, the Bengals’ rookie cornerback who ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine in February, was chosen...
Joe Mixon’s rushing trends will slightly improve: Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s numbers have been literally and figuratively running into a wall this season. Just four weeks into the season, the sixth-year rusher has the second-most attempts in the league with 82. That’s a negatively stark contrast from his output (2.7 yards per carry), which ranks as the second-lowest average in the NFL this season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Browns vs Chargers: 3 things to watch and game picks
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns return home on Sunday to host Justin Herbert and the Chargers in a rematch of a game last year that featured nearly 90 combined points between the two teams. Both teams come into the game at 2-2 and struggling to find momentum. Mary Kay Cabot,...
What can Lamar Jackson’s contract negotiations tell us about Joe Burrow’s?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he hasn’t paid much attention to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s contract negotiations. But whatever Jackson’s eventual extension ends up being, it figures to have a big role in what Burrow’s next contract might look like. “I love...
FanDuel Ohio promo code activates $100 pre-registration bonus this weekend
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. You can now pre-register with FanDuel in the Buckeye State with our FanDuel Ohio promo code. Click here to pre-register for a $100...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0