Haim, Mickey Guyton & More Teased in ‘Sesame Street’ Season 53 Trailer: Watch

Can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street ? The iconic children’s show announced a slate of guest stars on Monday (Oct. 3) for its upcoming 53rd season, including Haim , Mickey Guyton and more.

Season 53 of Sesame Street will premiere Nov. 3 on HBO Max, with a new episode arriving every Thursday. Additionally, the season will stream on PBS KIDS in the fall of 2023.

While Guyton will help usher in the premiere episode, the Haim sisters will take their own trip to Sesame Street this spring on May 11. Other guests throughout the season will include first lady Jill Biden (Dec. 1), Samuel L. Jackson (Dec. 15), Ted Lasso ‘s Brett Goldstein (Jan. 12), Ava DuVernay (Feb. 16) and more.

In the trailer for the new batch of episodes, Guyton leads Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and their friends in a song about the power of community. “C’mon, clap your hands and sing along/ A community where we all belong/ You’re here for me/ That’s what makes a community,” she sings with the Sesame Street gang.

“ Sesame Street has always given kids a mirror to themselves and a window to each other, and this season strengthens that tradition,” Amy Friedman, Warner Bros. Discovery head of kids and family programming, said in a statement. “Perfectly aligned with our Humancentric Learning framework, the new season gives preschoolers a sense of connection across differences – probably the most important skill modern kids need to thrive.”

Watch the trailer for the new season of Sesame Street below.