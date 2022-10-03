ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Bucyrus man flown to Toledo hospital after tow truck vs. tractor crash

By Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 5 days ago
OCEOLA — A Bucyrus man was flown to a Toledo hospital after a Monday morning tow truck vs. tractor crash on Old Lincoln Highway.

Dennis J. Surgener, 37, Bucyrus, was flown to St. Vincent Medical Center-Mercy Health after he was extricated from the tow truck using a hydraulic cutting tool, according to a news release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Surgener was driving a 2019 Ford tow truck owned by Lohr’s Towing eastbound on Lincoln Highway near Hensing Road, just east of Oceola, when it collided with a Massey Ferguson farm tractor that was pulling a planter, the news release states. The westbound tractor was driven by Steve M. Miller, 61, of Bucyrus.

The crash was reported to the Sheriff's Office at 8:39 a.m. Monday, according to the release. The sheriff and deputies responded to the scene, along with Wyandot East Fire Department, Holmes Township Fire Department and Bucyrus City Fire Department and EMS.

The tow truck and planter struck each other on a bridge and came to rest in the roadway. Surgener was extricated from the truck by first responders, with the assistance of Hensley Towing.

The tow truck was removed from the scene by Danner’s Towing. The tractor was able to be driven from the scene.

No other details about the wreck were available Monday afternoon, according to the Sheriff's Office. The crash remains under investigation.

