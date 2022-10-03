ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry Joining Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football Broadcast

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will join the NFL booth with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning

Steph Curry's championship offseason just keeps getting more exciting. After leading the Golden State Warriors to their fourth title in the last eight seasons, Curry has been able to enjoy another offseason with the added joy of an NBA championship. This enjoyment has of course been in addition to his usual offseason work, as he and the Warriors are focused on defending their title; however, there is a distinct difference in the joy that surrounds a championship summer.

Appearing on an Oakland A's broadcast after throwing out the first pitch , Steph Curry tapped into his baseball side earlier this summer. He has been golfing a lot during the offseason as well, and is now a playable character in PGA Tour 2K23 . With baseball and golf already checked off the summer list, Steph will be reportedly be making an appearance on the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Monday Night Football broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning.

With this game being in San Francisco, not far from where the Warriors play, Steph will be able to attend the game without having to travel. The Warriors just recently got back from Japan, where they played two pre-season games against the Washington Wizards , so the team's focus is now on getting ready for the regular season.

Before he entirely shifts his focus to defending another title, Steph will be breaking down some Monday night football with the Manning brothers.

