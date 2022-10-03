Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
Wisconsin football: 3 best head coach candidates to replace Paul Chryst
In one of the first shocking moves of the 2022 college football season, the Wisconsin Badgers decided to move on from long-time head coach Paul Chryst. With plenty of worthy candidates already being linked to the open position, it makes sense that this could very well be the most intriguing job that needs to be filled.
Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest on Kenny Pickett decision, Mitch Trubisky benching
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger was surprised when head coach Mike Tomlin benched Mitch Trubisky and put rookie QB Kenny Pickett in during their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and for a good reason. Big Ben admitted he couldn’t believe it when Tomlin made the change mid-game,...
Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment
Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his […] The post Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have suffered yet another major loss on the offensive line. After losing All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams due to a high ankle sprain, his replacement is also now out. In Williams’s absence, Colton McKivitz was serving as the starting left tackle. But unfortunately for Garoppolo and the entire […] The post 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
Broncos star Russell Wilson gets ultimate clowning on NFL Twitter over debacle vs. Colts
To say that Russell Wilson has left a lot to be desired from Denver Broncos fans thus far would be an understatement at this point. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback continued with his season-long slump on Thursday night as the Broncos took on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Unsurprisingly,...
Rams vet Bobby Wagner’s blunt response to fan he tackled filing a police report
NFL Twitter went bonkers after seeing Los Angeles Rams veteran Bobby Wagner take out a protester who ran onto the field on Monday night in LA’s Week 4 clash against the San Francisco 49ers. Apparently, the said fan decided to file a police report against Wagner for tackling him as he ran through Levi’s Stadium with his pink smoke bomb in tow.
Giants fans in agony as familiar face gets workout in wake of Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor injuries
The New York Giants are 3-1 after a Week 4 win. For a fanbase so unfamiliar with a winning record in recent memory, it is a sight to behold. However, the team still has a lot of problems to fix going forward, especially at the quarterback spot. Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both suffered injuries […] The post Giants fans in agony as familiar face gets workout in wake of Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter reacts to Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors
A bombshell report dropped on Tuesday, saying that both Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have hired divorce lawyers as their marriage looks to be reaching a boiling point. Remember, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star came out of retirement this past offseason, which frustrated Gisele as she wanted him to be around more for family time. […] The post Twitter reacts to Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The brutal Russell Wilson stat that his haters will absolutely love
Russell Wilson made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Thursday after yet another underwhelming performance for the Denver Broncos. That’s actually putting it lightly, and I’m pretty sure his haters will agree with this notion. Wilson just didn’t look like himself (well, his old self, at least)...
Wow, that was an ugly TNF game! Plus, expert NFL Week 5 predictions, fantasy advice.
Take a look back at Thursday night's debacle, and then a look ahead to a promising Week 5 filled with intriguing matchups.
‘I could have walked in’: KJ Hamler furious over Russell Wilson missing him on potential game-winning TD
It’s hard to be a Denver Broncos fan right now. For the first time this season, Russell Wilson and the Broncos have dived below .500 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts at home Thursday night, 12-9. The game ended with Russell Wilson’s pass getting batted away by Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore in the end zone. […] The post ‘I could have walked in’: KJ Hamler furious over Russell Wilson missing him on potential game-winning TD appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Twitter rags on Broncos and Colts after putrid Thursday Night Football performances
Imagine setting aside more than three hours of your life to watch a Thursday Night Football game and you never even see the ball cross the end zone for a touchdown. You end up watching three hours of “primetime football”, where teams just cycled through offensive possessions as if they were worth nothing. That’s exactly what the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts subjected their fans to.
Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers
San Francisco 49ers star defender Nick Bosa made it clear that he wants to call out Baker Mayfield for the Niners’ Week 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. However, he is just deciding when to do it, per Cam Inman on Twitter. “I don’t think I called him (Mayfield) out last time before the (2019) […] The post Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys make QB move amid latest Dak Prescott injury update before Rams game
After early rumblings that Dak Prescott could make a return to the field Sunday afternoon when the Dallas Cowboys travel to Los Angeles to square off with the Rams, it didn’t take long for the team to rule Prescott out for Week 5. Dallas needed the results of an X-ray scheduled for Tuesday before the […] The post Cowboys make QB move amid latest Dak Prescott injury update before Rams game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
George Kittle’s low production with 49ers gets blunt take from Kyle Shanahan
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle hasn’t been as dominant as fans expect him to be in recent weeks, but despite his poor production, head coach Kyle Shanahan is not one bit worried. Ever since making his 2022 season debut in Week 3, Kittle has only made six receptions for 52 yards. He was […] The post George Kittle’s low production with 49ers gets blunt take from Kyle Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m just a fan of greatness’: Cowboys’ Micah Parsons fanboys out over Aaron Donald, Aaron Judge
Each player in the NFL has a few athletes that they look up to. In the case of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, he draws plenty of inspiration from two of the biggest stars in sports today. For one, Parsons was in attendance for the New York Yankees’ 3-2 road loss to the Texas Rangers […] The post ‘I’m just a fan of greatness’: Cowboys’ Micah Parsons fanboys out over Aaron Donald, Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
