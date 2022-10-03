ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Poll: Who is the Courier/Intell's Football Player of the Week for Week 6? Vote here!

By Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
These players had standout performances in Week 6. Cast your vote for who you think should be the Courier/Intell's Football Player of the Week.

The poll will run from Monday evening until Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Bensalem’s Thomas Bailey was the winner of Week 5's poll, with 45 percent of the vote. Bailey, a freshman, had two rushing TDs, plus two interceptions in Bensalem’s comeback win against CR North.

  • Rondell Bradley, Harry S. Truman: The senior wide receiver, who moved to quarterback, scored on a 13-yard run with just over two minutes to play and then threw the winning 2-point conversion pass to lift the Tigers past Bensalem, 8-7.
  • Nick Buchys, Neshaminy: The senior defensive lineman blocked a late Pennridge go-ahead field goal attempt and also had a sack in Neshaminy's 7-6 win over the Rams.
  • David Dawes, North Penn: The junior running back/linebacker scored three rushing touchdowns in the Knights' 35-21 victory over Central Bucks South.
  • Seamus Knox, Germantown Academy: The junior running back ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns as the undefeated Patriots upended Peddie School 37-27.
  • Jagger Matera, George School: The senior quarterback threw for 255 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-18 win over Capital Prep (N.Y.).

