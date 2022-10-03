Oct. 4 Salida City Council, Planning Work Session Considers Salida Crossings, PROST Appointments, Budget Updates

During the Oct. 4 City Council Meeting, Mayor Dan Shore read a proclamation declaring October, 2022 as “Arts Month” in Salida. Arts Month in Salida is aligned with the national movement of Americans for the Arts, as designated since 1985. It’s marked by a Presidential Proclamation in conjunction with the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and Americans for the Arts. Numerous cities in Colorado and across the country also mark the annual occasion and Salida’s role as one of Colorado’s first designated Creative Districts adds special significance to the community.

SALIDA, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO