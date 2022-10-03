ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Oct. 4 Salida City Council, Planning Work Session Considers Salida Crossings, PROST Appointments, Budget Updates

By Gretchen Smith
arkvalleyvoice.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
arkvalleyvoice.com

Joint City Council, Planning Commission Meeting Outcomes

On Tuesday Oct. 4 the Salida City Council and Planning Commission met in joint session. As previously reported by Ark Valley Voice, the first two agenda items concerned modifications to a long-delayed planned development and a riverfront rezoning request. Both are highly-visible projects and staff routinely seeks input from commission and council members. After generally favorable discussion, both projects will now advance to the next steps in the planning and permitting process.
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Mayor Shore Proclaims October as “Arts Month” in Salida

During the Oct. 4 City Council Meeting, Mayor Dan Shore read a proclamation declaring October, 2022 as “Arts Month” in Salida. Arts Month in Salida is aligned with the national movement of Americans for the Arts, as designated since 1985. It’s marked by a Presidential Proclamation in conjunction with the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and Americans for the Arts. Numerous cities in Colorado and across the country also mark the annual occasion and Salida’s role as one of Colorado’s first designated Creative Districts adds special significance to the community.
SALIDA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salida, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Salida, CO
Government
arkvalleyvoice.com

Planning and Funding the BV Whitewater Park Pocket Wave 2.0

Plans are underway to perform much-needed upgrades and maintenance on the extremely popular Pocket Wave in Buena Vista’s famous Whitewater Park. Stretching more than half a mile, the Buena Vista (BV) Whitewater Park is the longest in Colorado and contains five in-stream features making it the center of outdoor and river activities in BV.
BUENA VISTA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

BV Chamber’s Community Coffee event to launch October 5

The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce is launching a new community connection event, Community Coffee, on Wednesday, October 5. The meetups are free and open to the public and will feature industry and elected leaders speaking on their vision and how they intend to lead. The meetings will be hosted...
BUENA VISTA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy