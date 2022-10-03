Oct. 4 Salida City Council, Planning Work Session Considers Salida Crossings, PROST Appointments, Budget Updates

Read full article on original website
Related
arkvalleyvoice.com
Joint City Council, Planning Commission Meeting Outcomes
On Tuesday Oct. 4 the Salida City Council and Planning Commission met in joint session. As previously reported by Ark Valley Voice, the first two agenda items concerned modifications to a long-delayed planned development and a riverfront rezoning request. Both are highly-visible projects and staff routinely seeks input from commission and council members. After generally favorable discussion, both projects will now advance to the next steps in the planning and permitting process.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee Planning Commission to Review Alpine West Planned Development Sketch Plan
The Chaffee Planning Commission will meet beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 for its regular review session in person in the Commissioners Meeting Room at 104 Crestone Avenue and via Zoom. The agenda includes only two items; both require extensive time. First on the agenda is a major...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Public Hearings on Occupational Lodging Tax Ballot Issue, Salida Crossings, Await Salida City Council Oct. 5
The Salida City Council will meet in regular session, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tues. Oct. 4, immediately following a work session. The complete agenda and packet are here. The consent agenda contains four special event permits, which will be followed by citizen comments and a proclamation designating October, 2022 as Arts Month.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Mayor Shore Proclaims October as “Arts Month” in Salida
During the Oct. 4 City Council Meeting, Mayor Dan Shore read a proclamation declaring October, 2022 as “Arts Month” in Salida. Arts Month in Salida is aligned with the national movement of Americans for the Arts, as designated since 1985. It’s marked by a Presidential Proclamation in conjunction with the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and Americans for the Arts. Numerous cities in Colorado and across the country also mark the annual occasion and Salida’s role as one of Colorado’s first designated Creative Districts adds special significance to the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkvalleyvoice.com
Planning and Funding the BV Whitewater Park Pocket Wave 2.0
Plans are underway to perform much-needed upgrades and maintenance on the extremely popular Pocket Wave in Buena Vista’s famous Whitewater Park. Stretching more than half a mile, the Buena Vista (BV) Whitewater Park is the longest in Colorado and contains five in-stream features making it the center of outdoor and river activities in BV.
arkvalleyvoice.com
BV Chamber’s Community Coffee event to launch October 5
The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce is launching a new community connection event, Community Coffee, on Wednesday, October 5. The meetups are free and open to the public and will feature industry and elected leaders speaking on their vision and how they intend to lead. The meetings will be hosted...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee Boys & Girls Clubs Great Futures Gala Nets $35,000 for Youth Development Programs
The numbers do the talking. The Great Futures Gala held last week at the Mt. Princeton Pavilion Event Center was a resounding success. More than 180 Chaffee County supporters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County enthusiastically packed the pavilion, all sharing a singular passion; to do right for the kids of Chaffee County.
coloradosun.com
In latest effort to staff Colorado’s prisons, CDOC is offering $7K bonuses and making TikToks
Still struggling to reverse historically low staffing numbers, the Colorado Department of Corrections is drastically raising financial incentives — up to $7,000 at some locations — and posting on TikTok to recruit correctional officers. The latest program offers $4,500 bonuses for new correctional officers and an additional $2,500...
Comments / 0