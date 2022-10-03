Read full article on original website
Honor man arrested for violating court order out of Traverse City
HONOR — A 33-year-old Honor man was arrested on Oct. 5 for violating a court order out of Traverse City, according to a report from the Michigan State Police. Additional charges are being sought in Benzie County against the man and a 37-year-old Grawn woman for carrying a concealed handgun, possession of heroine and suboxone, possession of an unregistered handgun and felony possession of a handgun.
And the winners are … best Michigan roads for color
LANSING — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors started Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association...
Arcadia Township asking for channel maintenance millage
ARCADIA — Voters in Arcadia Township will be asked in the Nov. 8 election to consider a five year 1 mill increase for the purpose of maintenance and improvements to the Arcadia Lake/Lake Michigan channel. Township officials brought the request to the voters which would raise an estimated $81,245.35...
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
US jury convicts man in deadly Alabama kidnapping of child
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was convicted Friday on two federal charges in a 2019 kidnapping that led to the death of a 3-year-old girl, whose disappearance from a Birmingham birthday party led to 10 days of frantic searches. Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, was convicted on the...
Vacationer heads home with $1 million
A trip paid off with dividends for one woman when she won $1 million on Michigan Lottery's Double Diamond instant game. The lucky player, who is from Indiana chose to remain anonymous. She bought her winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 5019 Red Arrow Highway in Stevensville, according to a Michigan Lottery press release.
Virginians can pay a new fee by mile. It's already nation's largest system.
More than 7,000 Virginians have signed up to pay a fee for each mile they drive under a program launched this summer, putting the state at the forefront of a nationwide effort using new technology to prop up gas taxes that pay for roads. The Virginia program, known as Mileage...
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain
BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
Gas prices set to rise again in Michigan due to OPEC cuts
BIG RAPIDS — Financial pains are set to continue at the pump with prices in the area already sitting between $4.40 and $4.50. On Wednesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced that it would be slashing production by 2 million barrels per day, drawing criticism from President Joe Biden and setting the stage for another rise in gas prices across the country.
Rare fish species in Nevada desert cavern on the rebound
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The annual fall count of an extremely rare fish species that lives in a single Mojave Desert cavern found the highest number in 19 years, the National Park Service said. Scientists...
10 of the most expensive states to live in
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. New Jersey Real Estate Network used Council for Community & Economic Research data to find the cost of living by state during the second quarter of 2022.
Republicans rally around Bolduc in NH. But is the pivot enough to win?
KEENE, N.H. - Don Bolduc, a 60-year-old retired Army general and ultraconservative, was not the Republican establishment's first choice to face off against vulnerable Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in this purple state. He wasn't even their second. But after the outsider candidate emerged victorious from the last-in-the-nation primary last month,...
