Julia Haart’s ex Silvio Scaglia engaged to Michelle-Marie Heinemann

By Mara Siegler
 5 days ago

Silvio Scaglia isn’t letting his ongoing blockbuster divorce from Netflix star Julia Haart get in the way of his latest love.

After a whirlwind romance, the billionaire La Perla owner is engaged to blonde socialite, Michelle-Marie Heinemann, less than a year after his split from Haart.

“Together for all eternity,” Heinemann posted via Instagram with a photo of the couple’s hands featuring her heart-shaped diamond ring.

The shot also shows Scaglia wearing what looks to be a wedding band, and Heinemann wearing a diamond band as well.

They are currently vacationing in French Polynesia.

Heinemann is showing off a heart-shaped engagement ring.
Haart, 51, filed for divorce from Scaglia in February, just hours after he fired her as CEO of Elite World Group.

Just two months later, in April, Page Six exclusively reported that Scaglia and Heinemann were dating.

“Silvio Scaglia and Michelle-Marie Heinemann recently began dating and are very much in love,” a spokesperson told us at the time.

Haart and Scaglia have been bitterly duking it out in court since their split and both sides have made messy public accusations. They’ve battled over everything from ownership shares of Elite World Group’s parent company, Freedom Holding Inc., to their formerly shared $65 million Tribeca penthouse, and a $132,000 Bentley .

Haart wed Scaglia in 2019. She filed for divorce in February 2022 after being fired from his Elite World Group.
But amidst all the legal skirmishes with his ex, Scaglia has still had time to court Heinemann. Her Instagram shows them traveling to Italy, Dubai and Mexico.

In April, Heinemann, who runs a web site called Old Fashioned Mom, told us that she and Scaglia are also planning t o work together .

“We are discussing creating a think tank,” she said, to focus on climate change. “We are working on a lot of projects that are important and simpatico. It is all related to giving back. Children are important to me. I really would like to spend the rest of my life helping people.”

Like Haart, who stars on reality series “My Unorthodox Life,” Heinemann also had reality aspirations. In 2013 she was working on creating a show, “House of Heinemann.”

Though the series never materialized, a pilot centered around Heinemann and the staff at her Dutchess County manse which was listed at the time in 2018 for $30 million . The property was later pulled off the market.

Heinemann previously told us, “It was based on the British historical drama ‘Downton Abbey.’” And “I had a large staff at the time. It included the butler and chef and personal shopper. It was a big team, but we were really a family. It was fun and all positive.”

She also told us she is no longer interested in reality TV. “I am really just raising my children,” she said. “It’s a full time job.”

Heinemann was previously married to hedge funder Jon Heinemann (with whom she shares two children, Hudson and Hyacinth) and Norwegian financier Bjorn Aaserod.

Scaglia was also previously married to Monica Aschei.

Haart meanwhile, is also keeping busy. She was spotted in the Hamptons over the summer smooching a mystery man at swank Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor.

A source told us in July that she was on a tear, even scheduling a date in the morning and the evening every day.

Reps didn’t immediately get back to us.

