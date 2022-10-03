ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Score the sneakers Kate Middleton wears with everything for $40

By Hannah Southwick
 5 days ago
Kate Middleton has stepped out in shoes from Superga on numerous occasions. Getty Images; Wireimage

Want to kick off fall in Kate Middleton-approved kicks?

The Princess of Wales is famously a fan of Superga, an Italian sneaker brand known for its classic canvas sneakers.

And ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — a shopping event similar to Prime Day — the megaretailer is offering major markdowns on the royal-loved shoes, with prices varying slightly by size and color.

Recreate Middleton’s go-to looks for less with the Superga Women’s 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker ($40, originally $65) she’s stepped out in on multiple occasions.

The royal, who’s known for wearing her favorite outfits on repeat, frequently slips on the sneakers for casual outings — ranging from rainy day regattas to outdoor events in London.

Superga

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker ($40, originally $65)

She’s often styled them with classic pieces and delicate gold jewelry; For a visit to Plymouth, England this July, for instance, Middleton wore the white kicks with Orelia Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings ($21) and a striped Erdem cashmere sweater.

While she’s also opted for an olive version of the shoes, the princess frequently keeps things simple with the versatile white sneakers.

Middleton has sported Supergas throughout her time in the royal family.

In 2020, she styled the shoes with another of her oft-repeated pieces, a puff-sleeved Ralph Lauren Blouse, along with a gold Daniella Draper necklace ($1,400) dedicated to her children.

The Princess of Wales paired the sneakers with pink pants for an event on Sept. 25, 2020. POOL/AFP via Getty Images
In March 2022, Middleton sported her Supergas during the Royal Tour of the Caribbean. Getty Images
She paired a pair of Supergas with a different casual outfit for another outing. WireImage

Middleton isn’t the sole famous fan of Supergas, however, as stars including Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen and Emma Watson have all laced up their own pairs over the years.

With these deals only available for a limited time, shop fast before the sneakers fly off the (virtual) shelves.

