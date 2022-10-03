Read full article on original website
Related
BYU Newsnet
BYU students discuss study abroad scholarships — ‘The idea of a study abroad was like becoming a princess’
BYU provides scholarship opportunities to students who want to participate in study abroad programs around the world. The David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies manages BYU’s study abroad program. On its website, students can find more than a dozen forms of financial aid, ranging from scholarships to grants to discounts.
BYU Newsnet
BYU store discontinues automatically ordering textbooks for freshmen
The BYU bookstore discontinued their process of automatically ordering textbooks for freshmen Fall Semester 2022. During the 2020-2021 school year, the BYU store automatically created online booklists for every incoming freshman student according to which classes each individual had signed up for. Students had the choice to opt out of having their books automatically ordered through the BYU store by a certain deadline, otherwise the books were automatically selected from class schedules and fulfilled.
BYU Newsnet
Language immersion students reflect on the program’s recent name change
The Language Immersion Student Residence, formerly known as the Foreign Language Student Residence, recently changed its name with the goal of clarifying the program’s purpose and eliminating confusion. The LISR is a language immersion program offered to BYU undergraduate students — particularly intermediate-level, non-native speakers — looking to improve...
BYU Newsnet
BYU women’s soccer dominates USF 6-0
BYU women’s soccer absolutely wrecked USF 6-0 Wednesday to kick off conference play with the last WCC home opener at South Field. USF came into the match with back-to-back losses, and BYU planned to keep the streak going in handing the Dons their third straight loss. This was the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BYU Newsnet
No. 16 BYU anxious to achieve its “best ball” against Notre Dame
Five games into the season, BYU football is still trying to figure itself out. Are the Cougars the squad that continues to start slow, stiff and uninspired, or are they the team that rallies and adjusts in the second half to assume control? Can BYU’s defense stop the run, and can its offense run consistently? Shouldn’t a veteran team such as the Cougars be much more disciplined?
BYU Newsnet
Universe Sports Talk — Previewing BYU/Notre Dame with Observer Sports
Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) is joined by Notre Dame Observer sports editor Aidan Thomas (@aidan_thomas23) to preview Saturday’s “Bible Brawl in Sin City” between BYU and Notre Dame. Available wherever you get your podcasts.
BYU Newsnet
The ring of fire: Fire knife performers light up LaVell Edwards Stadium
There is a new addition to the BYU football team this year, although you won’t see them making tackles or catches. These players take the field between the third and fourth quarters of home games, and instead of playing with a football, they play with fire. National fire knife...
BYU Newsnet
Crowd mourns temporary closure of local Mexican restaurant
Rancherito’s Mexican Food, a local 24-hour Mexican restaurant, received a show of support on Oct. 5 when hundreds of supporters dressed in black gathered outside the building, which is currently closed for renovation. BYU student Henry Fye, who runs an Instagram fan account named @provorancheritos, initially believed the restaurant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BYU Newsnet
Salt Lake County, City Councils pass resolutions opposed to gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon
The Salt Lake County Council and the Salt Lake City Council both passed resolutions supporting alternative solutions to the Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) announcement of the preferred alternative of a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The Salt Lake County Council’s Common Sense Solutions Approach resolution, signed jointly with...
Comments / 0