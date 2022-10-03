ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU Newsnet

BYU store discontinues automatically ordering textbooks for freshmen

The BYU bookstore discontinued their process of automatically ordering textbooks for freshmen Fall Semester 2022. During the 2020-2021 school year, the BYU store automatically created online booklists for every incoming freshman student according to which classes each individual had signed up for. Students had the choice to opt out of having their books automatically ordered through the BYU store by a certain deadline, otherwise the books were automatically selected from class schedules and fulfilled.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Language immersion students reflect on the program’s recent name change

The Language Immersion Student Residence, formerly known as the Foreign Language Student Residence, recently changed its name with the goal of clarifying the program’s purpose and eliminating confusion. The LISR is a language immersion program offered to BYU undergraduate students — particularly intermediate-level, non-native speakers — looking to improve...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU women’s soccer dominates USF 6-0

BYU women’s soccer absolutely wrecked USF 6-0 Wednesday to kick off conference play with the last WCC home opener at South Field. USF came into the match with back-to-back losses, and BYU planned to keep the streak going in handing the Dons their third straight loss. This was the...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

No. 16 BYU anxious to achieve its “best ball” against Notre Dame

Five games into the season, BYU football is still trying to figure itself out. Are the Cougars the squad that continues to start slow, stiff and uninspired, or are they the team that rallies and adjusts in the second half to assume control? Can BYU’s defense stop the run, and can its offense run consistently? Shouldn’t a veteran team such as the Cougars be much more disciplined?
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Crowd mourns temporary closure of local Mexican restaurant

Rancherito’s Mexican Food, a local 24-hour Mexican restaurant, received a show of support on Oct. 5 when hundreds of supporters dressed in black gathered outside the building, which is currently closed for renovation. BYU student Henry Fye, who runs an Instagram fan account named @provorancheritos, initially believed the restaurant...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Salt Lake County, City Councils pass resolutions opposed to gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon

The Salt Lake County Council and the Salt Lake City Council both passed resolutions supporting alternative solutions to the Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) announcement of the preferred alternative of a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The Salt Lake County Council’s Common Sense Solutions Approach resolution, signed jointly with...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

