ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

SHOCKING! Puck Personality reveals Sidney Crosby dreamed to be firefighter while Gabriel Landeskog fantasized about PGA Tour

By Kaushani Chatterjee
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche

Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Boudreau Predicted To Be NHL’s First 2022 Coaching Casualty

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff listed his 32 bold predictions for the season and among them was a prediction that Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau will be the first coaching casualty of the season. Already off to a rocky start this preseason and with some trepidation that he might be the guy long-term in Vancouver, insiders like Seravalli are wondering if Boudeau’s leash isn’t all that long.
NHL
Popculture

Woman Slaps Boyfriend After Proposing at Blue Jays Game

A woman did not like a joke her boyfriend pulled on her during a Toronto Blue Jays game. A video shows a man attempting to propose to his girlfriend at Rogers Center. But as he got down on his knee, he pulled out a ring pop instead of an actual engagement ring. The girlfriend slapped the man while yelling profanity and throwing her drink at him. The fans around the couple were in shock, and it led to some interesting responses on social media.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Alex Pietrangelo
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Gabriel Landeskog
Person
Mark Scheifele
Person
Leon Draisaitl
ESPN

Can the Red Wings, Sabres or Senators make the NHL playoffs?

Fall is a season of renewal for hockey players. In the NHL, the calendar shift is a mindset switch. Crisper air and shorter days foster boundless optimism for the season ahead. Anything is possible. Every team has a realistic shot to still be playing in the spring. "You wouldn't be...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Cale Makar Making Strong Case for Hall of Fame

On the heels of Cale Makar‘s magnificent 2021-22 campaign in which he won his first career Norris Trophy and helped lead the Colorado Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, why not revisit his apparently already sturdy case for the Hall-of-Fame?. Prior to last season, I compared...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#Pittsburg Penguins#Stanley Cup Champions
markerzone.com

PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV

During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
NHL
NHL

The Story Behind Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin's New Masks

Varlamov's mask inspired by Poseidon, while Sorokin's mask is a nod to Islanders legends. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are sporting some new masks for the 2022-23 season, spicing up their goalie kits. Both goalies had their masks designed and painted by Dave Gunnarsson, also known as Dave Art, a...
NHL
NHL

Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with

Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Penguins host the Coyotes to start season

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
102.5 The Bone

MLB playoffs: Follow Rays-Guardians Game 1 live as baseball's wild-card series begin with 4 games on Friday

The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. And it's going to get real fast. The new best-of-three wild-card series begin Friday and will be decided by Sunday at the latest. The burst of high-stakes baseball pits eight teams against each other — Guardians-Rays, Cardinals-Phillies, Blue Jays-Mariners, Mets-Padres — for the right to advance.
MLB
NHL

Letang Showing Leadership By Opening Up His Home

"He's evolved into a really important leader for us," Sullivan said. "I think Tanger has really evolved into a guy that takes a lot of pride in helping the younger players - in particular, our younger defensemen - and being a positive influence on these guys. There's so much more to winning than just a player going on the ice, and I think that's the culture that's been built here. These guys, their personalities and their influence, I think just permeates our dressing room."
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy