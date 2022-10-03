SHOCKING! Puck Personality reveals Sidney Crosby dreamed to be firefighter while Gabriel Landeskog fantasized about PGA Tour

Read full article on original website
Penguins New Guys Spill the Beans on What Makes Pens Different
For a few days, Pittsburgh Hockey Now chatted with some of the new guys who will presumably make a big difference in the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup. While the Penguins’ core remains intact, the bottom six and the blue line got a good shuffle. From the additional video tutoring, instinctual...
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Boudreau Predicted To Be NHL’s First 2022 Coaching Casualty
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff listed his 32 bold predictions for the season and among them was a prediction that Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau will be the first coaching casualty of the season. Already off to a rocky start this preseason and with some trepidation that he might be the guy long-term in Vancouver, insiders like Seravalli are wondering if Boudeau’s leash isn’t all that long.
Popculture
Woman Slaps Boyfriend After Proposing at Blue Jays Game
A woman did not like a joke her boyfriend pulled on her during a Toronto Blue Jays game. A video shows a man attempting to propose to his girlfriend at Rogers Center. But as he got down on his knee, he pulled out a ring pop instead of an actual engagement ring. The girlfriend slapped the man while yelling profanity and throwing her drink at him. The fans around the couple were in shock, and it led to some interesting responses on social media.
Sabres down Carolina in home preseason finale
The Buffalo Sabres scored three times in the opening period and held on for a 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
ESPN
Can the Red Wings, Sabres or Senators make the NHL playoffs?
Fall is a season of renewal for hockey players. In the NHL, the calendar shift is a mindset switch. Crisper air and shorter days foster boundless optimism for the season ahead. Anything is possible. Every team has a realistic shot to still be playing in the spring. "You wouldn't be...
Yardbarker
Avalanche’s Cale Makar Making Strong Case for Hall of Fame
On the heels of Cale Makar‘s magnificent 2021-22 campaign in which he won his first career Norris Trophy and helped lead the Colorado Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, why not revisit his apparently already sturdy case for the Hall-of-Fame?. Prior to last season, I compared...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ranking the NHL top 20 wingers for the 2022-23 season from Nikita Kucherov to Gabriel Landeskog
The wing position in hockey is an exciting one. While centers typically play a more responsible, well-rounded game, wings can get away with focusing more on the offensive side, jumping up early in the rush and generating chances. This is why it comes as no surprise that some of the...
markerzone.com
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
NHL
The Story Behind Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin's New Masks
Varlamov's mask inspired by Poseidon, while Sorokin's mask is a nod to Islanders legends. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are sporting some new masks for the 2022-23 season, spicing up their goalie kits. Both goalies had their masks designed and painted by Dave Gunnarsson, also known as Dave Art, a...
NHL
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
FOX Sports
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
NHL
Letang Showing Leadership By Opening Up His Home
"He's evolved into a really important leader for us," Sullivan said. "I think Tanger has really evolved into a guy that takes a lot of pride in helping the younger players - in particular, our younger defensemen - and being a positive influence on these guys. There's so much more to winning than just a player going on the ice, and I think that's the culture that's been built here. These guys, their personalities and their influence, I think just permeates our dressing room."
