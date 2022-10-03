Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Hochul: State ready to assist with fight against crime in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited with Rochester business leaders Friday to discuss the future of jobs in the area on the heels of the tech sector investments across the state. The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum where members of the chamber could...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo-area woman found shot to death in car; police search for suspect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say the murder of a Buffalo-area woman could have been prevented. According to Buffalo Police Department investigators, Keaira Bennefield was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in the area of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city. The main suspect, according to police, is Keaira's husband.
spectrumlocalnews.com
City of Rochester reaches $12 million settlement with estate of Daniel Prude
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The family of a man who died while in the custody of Rochester police will receive a settlement from the city. Mayor Malik Evans announced on Thursday that the city has reached an agreement with the estate of Daniel Prude. The settlement, according to the mayor, is worth $12 million.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester PAB head of policy and oversight suspended
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester's Police Accountability Board has suspended another one of its top leaders, according to counsel for the board. During Thursday evening's PAB meeting, Michael Higgins was not present and members offered no comment on his suspension. He is the board's head of policy and oversight. Higgins...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Deputies investigating after 4 found dead in Newstead, Clarence
NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related. Deputies...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo community leaders urge Gov. Hochul to sign Grieving Families Act
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo community leaders want Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign legislation changing the state's wrongful death law. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes was joined by supporters of the Grieving Families Act and some family members of victims of the Tops shooting, urging the governor to take action.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Federal, local law enforcement target Rochester street gangs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Authorities are revealing more about what they're now calling a gang problem on Rochester’s streets. This follows additional charges against the man accused of killing a Rochester police officer. Police say not only are there street gangs in Rochester, but there are affiliations with gangs...
Comments / 0