ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo-area woman found shot to death in car; police search for suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say the murder of a Buffalo-area woman could have been prevented. According to Buffalo Police Department investigators, Keaira Bennefield was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in the area of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city. The main suspect, according to police, is Keaira's husband.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester PAB head of policy and oversight suspended

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester's Police Accountability Board has suspended another one of its top leaders, according to counsel for the board. During Thursday evening's PAB meeting, Michael Higgins was not present and members offered no comment on his suspension. He is the board's head of policy and oversight. Higgins...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarence, NY
Business
City
Clarence, NY
City
Williamsville, NY
City
Lakewood, NY
Williamsville, NY
Business
City
Buffalo, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Deputies investigating after 4 found dead in Newstead, Clarence

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related. Deputies...
CLARENCE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo community leaders urge Gov. Hochul to sign Grieving Families Act

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo community leaders want Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign legislation changing the state's wrongful death law. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes was joined by supporters of the Grieving Families Act and some family members of victims of the Tops shooting, urging the governor to take action.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Federal, local law enforcement target Rochester street gangs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Authorities are revealing more about what they're now calling a gang problem on Rochester’s streets. This follows additional charges against the man accused of killing a Rochester police officer. Police say not only are there street gangs in Rochester, but there are affiliations with gangs...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy