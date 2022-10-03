Read full article on original website
Wave 3
TRIMARC: Lanes blocked on Gene Snyder after multiple cars crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on the Gene Snyder. According to TRIMARC, the crash happened around 11:16 a.m. on I-64 east at mile marker 18.8. At least three cars were involved. The right three lanes and right shoulder are blocked. Lanes are estimated...
wdrb.com
2 airlifted to hospital after Carroll County crash on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were airlifted to the hospital after an accident involving two semi trucks on Interstate 71 in Carroll County. KSP Troopers were called to the accident around 4:45 p.m. Saturday near the 44 mile marker on I-71 in Carroll County. Police believe a 2009 Freightliner...
Wave 3
One person in hospital after crash on Gene Snyder, lanes reopen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in the hospital after a crash on the Gene Snyder Saturday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11 a.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision on I-64 eastbound at I-265. Preliminary investigation determined that a chain reaction...
wdrb.com
Man arrested after LMPD, SWAT situation blocks traffic on Dixie Highway for hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in custody after blocking traffic on Dixie Highway and causing an incident with Louisville Metro Police and SWAT units for hours. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded Friday evening on the report of a man stopping traffic and causing a disturbance.
wdrb.com
17-year-old bicyclist killed in Harrison County, Indiana crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager on a bicycle was hit and killed by a car Thursday afternoon in Harrison County. The crash happened at 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Middletown Road and Locust Point Road. Police said the driver was on New Middletown Road and the 17-year-old...
Authorities ask for help in locating missing southern Indiana woman last seen in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Indiana woman last seen in Louisville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Natalie Lake of Bedford was last seen near South 28th Street near Elliott Park. The agency reported her missing on Oct. 6.
Wave 3
Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Dixie Highway Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident involved the LMPD 3rd Division and SWAT team around 6:00 p.m. Officers were originally dispatched to a trouble on a man in the middle...
quicksie983.com
Fatal Crash in Meade County
A fatal crash occurred in Meade County on Monday. Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision Monday evening. The preliminary investigation revealed that, a vehicle operated by thirty-five-year-old Saffire Doss of Louisville was traveling north on Dixie Highway when she crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle operated by sixty-four-year-old Dianna McMahan of falls of rough. Doss was pronounced dead on the scene by the Meade County coroner. The investigation is ongoing.
Wave 3
Sherman Minton Bridge 9 day closure delayed
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been postponed. According to the release, the closure was originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 10. The closure has been postponed to complete the final steps of preparing the bridge deck for phase two.
953wiki.com
Madison Man Seriously Injured in Early Morning Crash
Tuesday morning, at approximately 5:30 am, the Indiana State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash near Madison, Indiana that sent a moped driver to a Louisville, Kentucky area hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicated...
Wave 3
Firefighters battle vacant house fire in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews battled a vacant house fire in the Russell neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to Major Bobby Cooper, around 5:13 a.m. crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 400 block of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street. When firefighters arrived on scene, they...
Wave 3
Fatal accident involving pedestrian on Berry Boulevard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a car vs. pedestrian accident on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place on Wednesday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Berry Boulevard. After their preliminary...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman killed in crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, Monday evening. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:47 p.m. on Dixie Highway in Meade County. Investigators believe Saffire Doss, 35, of Louisville, was...
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike man charged with attacking woman in Louisville hotel room
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been arrested on charges related to an attack in a Louisville hotel room last month. Nicholas Vogelsang, 40, of Pikeville, is charged in Jefferson County with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment and strangulation, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threatening.
wdrb.com
Coroner's office identifies 36-year-old pedestrian killed in Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton, of Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers...
Wave 3
Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 4:30p.m. Thursday to report a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. There are reports of one victim at this time. Louisville Metro Police...
wdrb.com
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
wdrb.com
7 people injured after 3 shootings, violent home invasion Thursday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a violent Thursday in Louisville, with multiple shootings and an armed robbery just hours apart. Six people were shot, and another person was pistol whipped and robbed. The violence spanned across the city from west Louisville to east Louisville. The first violent incident happened...
wdrb.com
Dragon King's Daughter expands into new location on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Bardstown Road sushi restaurant moved down the street and expanded. Dragon King's Daughter opened in this new location Friday in the former Cafe Mimosa location just south of Eastern Parkway. The restaurant was in its old spot in the Highlands — near Grinstead Drive...
Wave 3
Police: Person injured in East Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in East Louisville on Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, a person showed up at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Officials said...
