Bo Nickal isn’t buying the hype around Khamzat Chimaev: ‘Everybody thinks he’s untouchable and I know he’s not’

Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Watch 49ers mascot step to Nate Diaz, get floored with a single punch
Pour one out for Sourdough Sam. The San Francisco 49ers mascot was laid out by former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz, who clobbered Clementine’s successor with a single blow. Diaz also walked away with Sam’s championship title, which is far more glamorous than Jorge Masvidal’s “BMF” belt.
MMA Fighting
Tito Ortiz reveals why he withdrew from infamous boxing match against Dana White: ‘I was making zero off of it’
Tito Ortiz has finally given his side of the story on his infamous boxing match with Dana White. Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to face each other in a much ballyhooed exhibition boxing match, as part of their ongoing feud with one another. However, the bout was cancelled when Ortiz failed to show up for weigh-ins. Several years later, White gave an interview where he put Ortiz’s no-show down to being afraid, saying he used to regularly outbox Ortiz when they trained together many years ago. But speaking on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony Podcast recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Ortiz gave his side of the story.
MMA Fighting
Justin Gaethje on Conor McGregor: ‘Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now’
Justin Gaethje isn’t all that interested in fighting Conor McGregor any time soon, for one specific reason. Gaethje is looking to return to action in the first quarter of 2023 after having successful nose surgery over the summer. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he was asked about the potential of a matchup between two of the most exciting fighters in the history of the sport once McGregor is ready to return following a nasty leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.
Boxing Scene
Thurman on Crawford: Clearly, If He Can't Come Up With Something To Do, I'll Fill That Slot
Keith Thurman is ready to enter the equation if the world’s top two welterweights still aren’t ready to face each other. The sport still awaits the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford superfight that has been more than four years in the making but still without a finalized deal or fight date in place. There were hopes for the proposed undisputed welterweight championship to be signed and sealed in time to take place in November but that clearly is no longer the case.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Derrick Rose Kept It Real When Asked If He Felt Like His Old Self Now That He’s Healthy: “The Reality Is I'm 33, Turning 34 Tomorrow. That Guy That I Used To Be…Had An Ego. I Been Killed That Ego A Long Time Ago.”
Derrick Rose's story is one that fills you with sadness every time it comes to your mind. Things weren't supposed to turn out this way for the youngest MVP in NBA history, who seemed destined to be one of the greats of the game. Fate, unfortunately, had different ideas as Rose would be ravaged by injuries for much of his career from 2012.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Reveals He's In Contact With Delonte West But The Former NBA Player Is Still Struggling: "He's Gotta Want To Help Himself First. I've Tried. I Know It's Tough For Him."
Professional sports are a gateway for a lot of people that come from terrible backgrounds to change their lives and amass wealth that their families never had. The NBA has more rag-to-riches stories than most other professions, with some of the greatest athletes coming from impoverished backgrounds and building a life for themselves off the back of their hard work. However, not every story has a happy ending.
NBA・
Dwight Howard says he might retire because he feels there are no teams that ‘really wanna allow me to play’
Veteran NBA big man Dwight Howard is currently a free agent, and he recently revealed that he’s contemplating retirement from the league. While Howard still wants to play, he feels like there are “no teams that really wanna allow me to play.”. “I wanna play, but at the...
wrestlingrumors.net
Injured AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Hopes To Breathe Again
That should fix her. Injuries are terrible to see in wrestling as you never know when someone is going to be put on the shelf for any amount of time. That is something that cannot be prepared for and no one is immune to them. After someone gets hurt, the only thing left to do is wait for them to get back in the ring. Now an injured star is on the way back to health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joe Rogan discusses what “changed everything” for Charles Oliveira and turned him into a “ferocious assassin”
Joe Rogan is discussing what ‘changed everything’ for Charles Oliveira and turned him into a ‘ferocious assassin’. It will be Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) battling it out at UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight throne. UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 22nd at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
The father who helped his son cross the finish line at the Olympics has died
A torn hamstring left sprinter Derek Redmond painfully limping through the last 200 meters at the 1992 Summer Olympics. Then his father Jim emerged to help him cross the finish line, together.
ComicBook
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
PWMania
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons
Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
411mania.com
The Sandman Claims Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley in 2007 for Complaining About His Pay
– During a recent appearance on Captain’s Corner, former WWE, ECW, and WWE wrestler The Sandman claimed that Vince McMahon actually fired Bobby Lashley back in 2007 for allegedly complaining about his pay for the WrestleMania 23 match in a Hair vs. Hair Match. The Sandman stated the following on Lashley’s match against Umaga at WrestleMania 23 (via WrestlingInc.com):
Sean O'Malley advises Bo Nickal to 'trust the ride:' 'The UFC is going to put you where you need to be'
Sean O'Malley thinks the UFC will help Bo Nickal reach stardom just like it helped him. Nickal (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) only has competed three times as a professional, twice under the Dana White’s Contender Series banner. He earned a UFC contract with a quick submission of Donovan Beard in September and is set for his octagon debut against Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 on Dec. 10.
Watch Conor McGregor stop sparring partner with brutal left hand after revealing he’ll move UP in weight for UFC return
CONOR McGREGOR has been upping the intensity of his UFC comeback preparations. McGregor, 34, is expected to return to the octagon soon after recovering from a horrific leg break he suffered last year during a trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier. The Notorious is still not 100 per cent but has...
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
wrestlingrumors.net
Longtime WWE Name Gone From Company After 14 Year Tenure
He was a big deal. There are all kinds of people who work together to make WWE programming a success. While the wrestlers are the ones who get the most attention, several other people are there to make the show come together as well. Some of these people will almost never get any recognition and now one of them is departing the company after a long time.
PWMania
Update on Charlotte Flair’s Absence From WWE Television
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at the 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backash PLE in May, Charlotte Flair has not competed in any wrestling matches. Andrade brought up Charlotte’s absence from WWE while speaking during an interview that was broadcast on the Más Lucha channel on YouTube. Andrade also discussed his relationship with Triple H.
Comments / 2