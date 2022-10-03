Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
numberfire.com
Manny Machado batting third for Padres on Tuesday night
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Machado will man third base after Brandon Drury was shifted to second and Jake Cronenworth was benched. numberFire's models project Machado to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,200.
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sent to Seattle's bench on Tuesday evening
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will rest at home after Curt Casali was named Seattle's catcher for Chris Flexen. Per Baseball Savant on 250 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and a .322...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' Wednesday lineup
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Luis Campusano will catch for Craig Stammen and hit ninth while Nola takes a seat for the second time in three...
numberfire.com
Alec Bohm out of Phillies' Wednesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bohm will take a break after Dalton Guthrie was aligned at third base and Nick Castellanos was postioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 486 batted balls this season, Bohm has recorded a...
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna batting fifth in Atlanta's Wednesday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will operate as Atlanta's designated hitter after William Contreras was shifted to catcher and Travis d'Arnaud was benched. numberFire's models project Ozuna to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott sent to Phillies' bench on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Stott will sit on the bench after Nick Maton was shifted to shortstop and Jean Segura was positioned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 339 batted balls this season, Stott has accounted for a...
numberfire.com
Josh Harrison batting fifth for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Harrison will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Louie Varland and Minnesota. Eloy Jimenez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 10.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Austin Riley left on Atlanta's bench on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Riley will rest versus his division rivals after Ehire Adrianza was picked as Atlanta's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 451 batted balls this season, Riley has recorded a 15.7% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 8.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Teoscar Hernandez sitting for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field. Bradley will bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Bradley for...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Willy Adames batting second on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Willy Adames is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Adames will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Kolten Wong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Adames for 11.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Ronald Acuna receives Wednesday off
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Acuna will sit on the bench after Robbie Grossman was shifted to right field and Eddie Rosario was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 344 batted balls this season, Acuna has accounted for a...
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto batting third for Phillies on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Realmuto will handle designated hitting duties after Bryce Harper was given a breather in Houston against left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Realmuto to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,600.
numberfire.com
A.J. Pollock sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pollock will move to the bench on Wednesday with Mark Payton starting in left field. Payton will bat sixth versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. numberFire's models project Payton for...
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's David Peralta (hip) in left field on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta (hip) is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Peralta will man left field after the veteran missed time with a hip injury, Jonathan Aranda was shifted to third base, and Yandy Diaz was benched. numberFire's models project Peralta to score...
numberfire.com
Kyle Schwarber returns to Philadelphia's Wednesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is batting leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Schwarber will take over left field after Matt Vierling was shifted to center and Brandon Marsh was left on the bench. In a matchup versus left-hander Framber Valdez, oru models project Schwarber to score 10.5...
numberfire.com
Will Smith catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith will catch for left-hander Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Austin Barnes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 14.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Danny Jansen batting fourth for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Jansen will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and the Orioles. Matt Chapman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Jansen for 13.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez batting third for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Hunter Renfroe moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 11.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
