Grant provides more help for students in Riverside School District
TAYLOR, Pa. — Students in the Riverside School District will soon have some extra help when the days get mentally tough. The district was awarded a grant for $750,000 to hire three mental health professionals. "This grant will put a licensed professional counselor, an LPC, in each building that...
Walk For Progress held in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — October is Local Chamber of Commerce Month and the rain didn't stop folks from celebrating. The Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce along with the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Walk For Progress. The event highlights areas that have local chambers or business associations.
Students urging peers to register to vote
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Students in a civic engagement class at Lycoming College are discussing the importance of voting. Students engaged in conversation with their peers and Williamsport mayor Derek Slaughter about why their vote matters. "We are just learning more from him and how to get more voter turnout....
Neighborhood watch starts Hydration for Heroes campaign
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — In Luzerne County, the Plymouth Neighborhood Watch has come up with a new campaign called Hydration for Heroes. The group is teaming up with fire companies to keep them hydrated. They will respond to scenes with the fire crews, bringing water for the first responders during...
The Wall That Heals stops in Bradford County
SAYRE, Pa. — Stretching 375 feet in length, The Wall That Heals honors soldiers who died fighting in the Vietnam War. It is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial found in Washington DC, and is currently on display in Sayre's Riverfront Park. "It is The Wall That Heals....
'CHOP' helps feed families in Bradford County
TOWANDA, Pa. — Cars line up outside Child Hunger Outreach Partners, also known as CHOP. The organization holds a produce distribution once each week. It prepares 350 assorted meal kits. The distribution is free, and everyone is eligible to receive food. "We are handing out fresh produce that we...
Suspect in deadly Kingston shooting returned to Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — A suspect has returned to face charges for a killing last month in Kingston. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service brought Tyquan Lassiter from New Jersey to Kingston Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on charges related to the shooting death of 38-year-old Peter McCoy along Main Street in the borough on September 10.
'We are very close' - Family-run restaurant shares Hispanic culture with Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Don Patron Mexican Grill sits just outside the city limits of Williamsport. Owner Miguel Santos has spent nearly 25 years working in the food industry in the United States, nine of which have been spent in Lycoming County. "I am very surprised how the people accept...
Biden administration working to decriminalize marijuana with executive action
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — “I think it only right that you know they should be let free of something they wouldn't be charged with today, '' said Douglas Campbell. The assistant manager at Justice Grown, a medical marijuana dispensary in Edwardsville, Campbell approves of President Biden's executive action to pardon the several thousand people who have been convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.
Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
Walking through a work of pumpkin art in Wyoming County
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One by one, Sherri Kukuchka stacks and arranges thousands of pumpkins of all different shapes, sizes, and colors. The end result: scenes like one spanning Creekside Gardens in Eaton Township, near Tunkhannock. "In a mosaic, you're using lots of different pieces and putting them together, like...
Bikers observe Wrongful Conviction Day
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Motorcyclists rode together to the Luzerne County Courthouse in honor of Wrongful Conviction Day in hopes of bringing awareness to the issue facing some in Pennsylvania. Organizers tell Newswatch 16 that Pennsylvania is one of the few states that does not compensate victims of wrongful convictions....
Police seek suspect in jewelry theft from mall
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspected jewel thief in Luzerne County. Tyron Lawson, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, is wanted on burglary, theft, and related charges. Investigators say Lawson stole more than 400 pieces of jewelry worth over $200,000 from Banter by Piercing Pagoda in the Wyoming...
Cake competition in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
Historical fall festival in Luzerne County
WYOMING, Pa. — The festival at the Swetland Homestead in Wyoming featured crafters who showed their skills in wood carving, wheat weaving, blacksmithing, and much more. There were also demonstrations of soap making and quilting. Organizers say it's a great learning experience for everyone. I mean, it's one thing...
Bankruptcy protection for Berwick Hospital
BERWICK, Pa. — The owner of the facility, Priyam Sharma, announced plans to close the facility and turn it into a psychiatric facility back in July. Sharma previously filed for bankruptcy protection for the affiliated Berwick Clinic Company. Then last month, the emergency department at the hospital was abruptly...
Longtime vendors at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — If you're walking by the grandstand at the Bloomsburg Fair, it's hard to miss Stan's Ice Cream. The frozen treats are good but even better are the conversations with owner Stanley Williams. "I enjoy the work. I enjoy the people. I enjoy the fair itself," said...
Bloomsburg Fair donates more than $14,000
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is known for food, fun, and farm animals. But the fair is also giving back to children and their families. The fair presented a check for over $14,000 Friday morning to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. The charity helps families stay close...
Jury remains undecided in homicide trial in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Antwan McClain was charged in a deadly shooting back in 20-20 along Louisa Street in the city. After a week-long trial, jurors could not reach a verdict on a criminal homicide charge but did convict McClain of 'flight to avoid apprehension,' a third-degree felony. It's unclear...
Officials taking action before rainbow fentanyl hits communities in PA
FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — “Whatever that motivation, driving the cartels to do this, it equals death and death to kids,” said Joe Peters. The Wyoming County District Attorney is talking about rainbow fentanyl, and he's one of the law enforcement officials in our area sounding the alarm. “That's...
