SPRINGFIELD — Construction on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline could be put on hold if Sangamon County has its way. The county is expected this month to introduce a moratorium on the county board considering such pipelines in response to the planned Heartland Greenway pipeline. If approved, Texas pipeline company Navigator CO2 Ventures would be unable to build its pipeline through the county as long as the moratorium remained. A timeframe for the moratorium has yet to be determined.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO