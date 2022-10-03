Read full article on original website
Man, Woman Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Central Islip Crash
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection that left two people seriously injured overnight. It happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Central Islip. That's when a dark-colored sedan traveling westbound on Suffolk Avenue struck a man and woman at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue...
Pedestrian Injured in Dix Hills Crash
A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Dix Hills Wednesday night, Suffolk County police said. A driver southbound on Deer Park Road hit the man in the roadway at the intersection of Old Country Road. The pedestrian, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.
2 pedestrians seriously injured in LI hit-and-run
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two pedestrians Wednesday night on Long Island.
Man Struck, Seriously Injured By Car At Dix Hills Intersection
A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a car at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened in Dix Hills at the intersection of Deer Park Road and Old Country Road at about 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
Brentwood Man Accused Of Stealing Catalytic Converters From 2 Utility Vans In North Bellport
A 21-year-old man was charged after investigators reported that he stole catalytic converters from two utility vans on Long Island. Kevin Vasquez, of Brentwood, was arrested at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, on Suffolk Avenue in Brentwood, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD reported that Vasquez stole...
Armed Robbery Suspect Steals Woman's Purse In New Hyde Park, Police Say
An alleged robbery suspect is on the run after pulling a handgun on a woman on Long Island and stealing her purse before fleeing in a car. The incident took place in North New Hyde Park around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Denton Avenue near Hillside Avenue. According to...
Glen Cove Crossing Guard Hit By SUV Critically Injured, Police Say
A Long Island crossing guard is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while at work. The incident took place in Glen Cove around 9 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 on Dosoris Lane. According to Lt. John Nagle, of the Glen Cove Police, crossing guard Carlos Vasquez, age 58,...
Police: Backpack containing $100K stolen in Concourse Village robbery
A backpack containing $100,000 was stolen during a robbery in Concourse Village.
Suspect At Large After Attempted Armed Robbery At Baldwin McDonald's
Police on Long Island are searching for an alleged armed robber riding a yellow bike who attempted to hold up the drive-thru employee at an area McDonald's. The incident took. place in Baldwin around 9 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the McDonald's on Grand Avenue. According to Nassau County detectives,...
Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing $3.2K Bicycle From Watermill Home
Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a bicycle, valued at $3,200, from a Long Island home over the summer. A man burglarized a Watermill home, located on Montauk Highway, on Monday, Aug. 29, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Authorities said the...
32-Year-Old Man Injured In Shooting At Wyandanch Parking Lot, Police Say
A 32-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting on Long Island. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in front of BP gas station, located at 1501 Straight Path in Wyandanch, at about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Suffolk County Police Department said. Police...
Holbrook Man Accused Of Hitting Officer With Car, Robbing Gas Stations
A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer after committing an armed robbery. The incident took place in Islandia and Bohemia on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to Suffolk County Police, Joshua Basile entered Quick Chek Gas Station, located at 3540 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia,...
12-Year-Old ID'd As Person Struck, Killed By Vehicle Near Intersection In West Hempstead
Family members have identified the person struck and killed by a car while crossing a Long Island street as being a local 12-year-old boy. According to a GoFundMe, Tomas Molina, of West Hempstead, was hit and killed around 12:55 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2. The boy was crossing the street on...
ID Released For 37-Year-Old Bay Shore Man Shot, Killed At Deer Park Auto Body Shop
Police have identified a man who was found shot to death at a Long Island body shop. David Moll-Rivera, age 37, of Bay Shore, was found in Deer Park around 7:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Triple J, located at 251B Skidmore Road. According to Suffolk County Police, a 911...
Police: 3 men caught trying to steal used cooking oil in New City
Clarkstown police tell News 12 the owner of Rocco's Italian Cuisine & Pizza on Main Street found three men stealing the used oil from the back of his restaurant.
27east.com
Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki Dies Following Long Illness
Described by a colleague as “the quintessential public servant,” Steven Skrynecki, who served as chief of the Southampton Town Police Department since 2016, died at his home in Nassau County... more. UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Southampton Town Police released additional details of the crash that sent a Flanders man...
EXCLUSIVE: LI's driveway paving scammers make comeback, with dozens of victims so far
A driveway paving scam that was popular a decade ago is making a comeback on Long Island, with dozens of victims scammed out of thousands of dollars already.
Man Charged With DUI After Stop On I-95 Entrance Ramp In Darien
A 32-year-old man was charged after police said he drove in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than three times the legal limit. Jeffrey Zager, of Bridgeport, was arrested following a traffic stop in Darien at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Darien Police Department reported. An officer...
NBC New York
Long Island Plane Crash Kills 1 in East Hampton
One person died in a small plane crash on Long Island Thursday, authorities say. East Hampton police responded to a call about the crash off Springy Banks Road, on the water's edge of Three Mile Harbor, around 12:30 p.m. They found a single-engine plane with one person aboard. The pilot,...
Woman arrested in massage parlor raid in Setauket
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Flushing woman for allegedly unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Setauket. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section, Sixth Squad detectives, and the Town of Brookhaven fire marshal and building inspector, conducted an investigation at Ru Yi Spa, located at 175 Route 25A, at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
