Holbrook, NY

Daily Voice

Man, Woman Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Central Islip Crash

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection that left two people seriously injured overnight. It happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Central Islip. That's when a dark-colored sedan traveling westbound on Suffolk Avenue struck a man and woman at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue...
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
HuntingtonNow

Pedestrian Injured in Dix Hills Crash

A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Dix Hills Wednesday night, Suffolk County police said. A driver southbound on Deer Park Road hit the man in the roadway at the intersection of Old Country Road. The pedestrian, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.
DIX HILLS, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Holbrook, NY
Suffolk County, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Plane Crash Kills 1 in East Hampton

One person died in a small plane crash on Long Island Thursday, authorities say. East Hampton police responded to a call about the crash off Springy Banks Road, on the water's edge of Three Mile Harbor, around 12:30 p.m. They found a single-engine plane with one person aboard. The pilot,...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

Woman arrested in massage parlor raid in Setauket

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Flushing woman for allegedly unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Setauket. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section, Sixth Squad detectives, and the Town of Brookhaven fire marshal and building inspector, conducted an investigation at Ru Yi Spa, located at 175 Route 25A, at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

