McMaster, Clyburn celebrate milestone of 100K homes provided high-speed internet access

The Post and Courier
Increased federal aid application rate signals SC college enrollment may be on the rise
The number of South Carolina high school students completing federal financial aid forms increased slightly this year, indicating college enrollment may be rising after years of decline. The completion rate rose by 4.6 percent for the 2022-23 school year from the previous year, according to the National College Attainment Network,...
Revitalization around the Lowcountry
By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
With dunes washed away by Hurricane Ian, SC beach towns assess risk
Marsh grass covered U.S. Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet after Hurricane Ian blew through, a sign the storm had pushed the ocean farther ashore there than any other time since Hugo. On Pawleys Island, Mayor Brian Henry watched the water approach the notch in the steps he'd made to...
Local developer shares details on new proposed Carolina Forest subdivision
CONWAY — More details about a proposed 171-acre redevelopment project on a local Carolina Forest golf course were shared during a Oct. 6 public hearing. The proposed project involves rezoning the 171.77-acre River Oaks Golf Club property, located along River Oaks Drive, from a residential district to a multi-residential district. This would allow for at least 505 homes to be built on the property.
California woman arrested at Charleston airport with 40 lbs. of weed, police say
A woman traveling from California was arrested at the Charleston International Airport after police allegedly found more than 40 pounds of marijuana in her suitcases. Ashley Thao Nguyen was booked Oct. 6 into Charleston County jail on the offense of trafficking marijuana. Charleston County Aviation Authority police said they had...
