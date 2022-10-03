ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After a gangbusters two days to start the week, stocks have declined two days. Despite the 2-2 record, however, equities are on pace to finish their best week since late June. A lot of that will have to do with how investors interpret September's jobs numbers, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday morning. The economy added 263,000 jobs last month, below the 275,000 economists had projected. The unemployment rate came in at 3.5%, under the estimated 3.7%. Market watchers were concerned a hot jobs report would strengthen the Federal Reserve's resolve to raise rates in its battle against inflation. Read live market updates here.
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: GXO Logistics is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC

Samsung profit plunges in first drop since 2019 as chipmakers feel bite

Samsung forecast on Friday its operating profit likely plunged 32% in the third quarter of the year as weaker memory pricing and demand hit the technology giant. The forecast profit fall adds further concerns about the chip sector which is facing softer demand amid a weaker global macroeconomic environment. However,...
CNBC

AMD shares fall more than 13% on weak outlook, dragging other chipmakers down

Investors continued to sell shares of AMD on Friday after the chipmaker issued weak preliminary third-quarter results. AMD pointed to slumping PC demand and overall supply chain issues. Shares of other chipmakers, including Intel and Nvidia, were also down. shares were down 13.9% on Friday as investors digest the company's...
CNBC

KKR: The Power To Change

With $491 billion in assets under management and portfolio companies generating $223 billion in annual revenues, investment firm KKR has the geopolitical leverage, policy might and resources to make good things happen – and fast – in the world of ESG. Specifically responsible consumption, inclusivity, regulation and accountability.
