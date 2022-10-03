Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer explains why now is a good time to lighten up on oil stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss shares of major oil producers. Cramer explains why he thinks oil stocks are reaching a peak and when investors should consider selling. Cramer also breaks down shares of semiconductor companies.
CNBC
Cannabis stocks surge as Biden pardons thousand convicted of marijuana possession
Pot stocks light up as Biden pardons federal offenders convicted of marijuana possession. He called on governors across the country to follow suit. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour and Karen Finerman.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says economic data can’t capture one huge driver of inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is the consumer's desire to spend money in the reopening economy – a fact that isn't reflected in the data that the Federal Reserve and Wall Street are poring over. "They don't care about higher rates. They...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AMD, Levi Strauss, DraftKings and more
(AMBC) – The municipal bond insurer will receive $1.84 billion to settle lawsuits against. (BAC). The suits stemmed from bond insurance policies that Ambac had provided to Bank of America's Countrywide Credit unit prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Ambac surged 21.1% in the premarket. (TLRY) – The cannabis...
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Thursday — OPEC+ surprise, Corona beer maker beat, Costco's sales
October surprise: OPEC+'s 2 million barrels-per-day oil production cut to boost prices. U.S. delivers an angry rebuke to the oil cartel and its allies, which include Russia. Oil rose Wednesday after the announcement but down Thursday. U.S. stock futures down Thursday as bond yields rise; one day after the S&P 500 broke a two-day winning streak.
CNBC
New cars are finally back in stock — but Americans might not be able to afford them
DETROIT — New cars are slowly becoming more widely available, as supply chain bottlenecks finally start to ease. But now, an increasing number of Americans might not want them or be able to afford them. With the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates to fight inflation, consumers are finding...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After a gangbusters two days to start the week, stocks have declined two days. Despite the 2-2 record, however, equities are on pace to finish their best week since late June. A lot of that will have to do with how investors interpret September's jobs numbers, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday morning. The economy added 263,000 jobs last month, below the 275,000 economists had projected. The unemployment rate came in at 3.5%, under the estimated 3.7%. Market watchers were concerned a hot jobs report would strengthen the Federal Reserve's resolve to raise rates in its battle against inflation. Read live market updates here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: GXO Logistics is a buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC
Samsung profit plunges in first drop since 2019 as chipmakers feel bite
Samsung forecast on Friday its operating profit likely plunged 32% in the third quarter of the year as weaker memory pricing and demand hit the technology giant. The forecast profit fall adds further concerns about the chip sector which is facing softer demand amid a weaker global macroeconomic environment. However,...
CNBC
AMD shares fall more than 13% on weak outlook, dragging other chipmakers down
Investors continued to sell shares of AMD on Friday after the chipmaker issued weak preliminary third-quarter results. AMD pointed to slumping PC demand and overall supply chain issues. Shares of other chipmakers, including Intel and Nvidia, were also down. shares were down 13.9% on Friday as investors digest the company's...
CNBC
KKR: The Power To Change
With $491 billion in assets under management and portfolio companies generating $223 billion in annual revenues, investment firm KKR has the geopolitical leverage, policy might and resources to make good things happen – and fast – in the world of ESG. Specifically responsible consumption, inclusivity, regulation and accountability.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022: Cramer eyes two names after selling shares of this energy stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their near-term market outlook with Friday's September jobs report in focus. They also break down a pair of names they are looking to potentially add to after a big energy stock sale from the portfolio.
Comments / 0