Less than 24 hours after announcing his decommittment from Virginia Tech, in-state prospect Misun Kelley shared via Twitter on Friday that he had received an offer from Clemson. The 2023 three-star cornerback out of Daniel High School could make an impact on both sides of the ball for the Tigers if he chooses to commit to Clemson in the coming months. While at Daniel High School, Kelley has made game appearances at both wide receiver and cornerback. If the local product commits to Clemson, he would become the fourth cornerback (21st overall) to join the Tigers 2023 recruiting class which currently includes...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO