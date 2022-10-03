ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh sent to Seattle's bench on Tuesday evening

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will rest at home after Curt Casali was named Seattle's catcher for Chris Flexen. Per Baseball Savant on 250 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and a .322...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Jeff McNeil joining Mets' bench Wednesday

New York Mets second baseman/right fielder Jeff McNeil is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Erick Fedde and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. McNeil went 3-for-8 with a double, a solo home run, and a pair of runs scored across both games of Tuesday's...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Josh Harrison batting fifth for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Harrison will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Louie Varland and Minnesota. Eloy Jimenez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 10.0 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Brewers' Willy Adames batting second on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Willy Adames is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Adames will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Kolten Wong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Adames for 11.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna batting fifth in Atlanta's Wednesday lineup

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will operate as Atlanta's designated hitter after William Contreras was shifted to catcher and Travis d'Arnaud was benched. numberFire's models project Ozuna to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Manuel Margot leading off in Rays' Wednesday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Margot will take over center field after Jose Siri was given the night off in Boston. numberFire's models project Margot to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

A.J. Pollock sitting for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pollock will move to the bench on Wednesday with Mark Payton starting in left field. Payton will bat sixth versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. numberFire's models project Payton for...
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Wil Myers
numberfire.com

J.T. Realmuto batting third for Phillies on Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Realmuto will handle designated hitting duties after Bryce Harper was given a breather in Houston against left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Realmuto to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,600.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Rowdy Tellez batting third for Milwaukee on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Hunter Renfroe moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 11.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Cubs' David Bote batting eighth on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Bote will start at first base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Alfonso Rivas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bote for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting ninth on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Gallo will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Trayce Thompson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 10.0 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#The San Diego Padres#The San Francisco Giants
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins hitting second on Wednesday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Hoskins will operate first base after Darick Hall was rested against Houston's lefty Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Hoskins to score 10.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Danny Jansen batting fourth for Blue Jays on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Jansen will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and the Orioles. Matt Chapman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Jansen for 13.8 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Brewers' Jace Peterson batting fifth on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Peterson will start at third base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Mike Brosseau returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peterson for 10.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

George Springer sitting for Blue Jays on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bradley Zimmer starting in center field. Zimmer will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Wednesday

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Fortes will catch for right-hander Elieser Hernandez on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 8.8 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini catching for Milwaukee on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Caratini will catch for right-hander Corbin Burnes on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Omar Narvaez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Caratini for 7.0 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Rizzo will start at first base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Harrison Bader returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 17.2 FanDuel points...
BRONX, NY

