Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: U.S. 56 west of McPherson temporarily closed
MCPHERSON COUNTY — U.S. 56 in McPherson County west of McPherson was closed until just before noon Wednesday, as a semi was in the ditch and the safest way to remove it was to close the road. There are no injuries from the accident. According to a release from...
Suspects arrested in Kan. woman's home after police chase
Two individuals were arrested Tuesday night on several allegations following a police chase on Ohio Street and Stimmel Road. According to the Salina Police Department, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a blue Chevrolet Avalanche left the Flying J Truck stop heading south on Ohio Street. The vehicle turned onto Stimmel Road...
Kansas homicide suspect extradited from Missouri
GEARY COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a weekend homicide has been extradited to a Kansas jail from St. Charles, Missouri, according to online jail records in Geary County. Deputies booked 34-year-old Joshua J. Sturgis, 34, of Junction City on Wednesday evening. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.
Kansas man charged with attempted murder for violent attack
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused in a violent knife attack made his first court appearance in the case Monday. Julian Gonzalez, 38, Newton, was charged with attempted murder in the 1st degree, aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated endangering a child, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kan. felon with a dozen convictions accused of domestic violence
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday night, police in Hutchinson overheard a disturbance while handling a call nearby and determined that there was enough evidence to take 43-year-old Sonny Bray into custody, according to Hutchinson Police. Bray tried to resist arrest and attempted to get into a physical altercation.
Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations
HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
Moran helps K-State Salina announce $10M gift from General Atomics
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Salina this morning to help Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus announce the largest corporate gift to an academic program in K-State history. The $10 million gift from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems will enable K-State Salina to create the General Atomics Aerospace...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0