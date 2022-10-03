ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Great Bend Post

Suspects arrested in Kan. woman's home after police chase

Two individuals were arrested Tuesday night on several allegations following a police chase on Ohio Street and Stimmel Road. According to the Salina Police Department, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a blue Chevrolet Avalanche left the Flying J Truck stop heading south on Ohio Street. The vehicle turned onto Stimmel Road...
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas homicide suspect extradited from Missouri

GEARY COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a weekend homicide has been extradited to a Kansas jail from St. Charles, Missouri, according to online jail records in Geary County. Deputies booked 34-year-old Joshua J. Sturgis, 34, of Junction City on Wednesday evening. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas man charged with attempted murder for violent attack

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused in a violent knife attack made his first court appearance in the case Monday. Julian Gonzalez, 38, Newton, was charged with attempted murder in the 1st degree, aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated endangering a child, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. felon with a dozen convictions accused of domestic violence

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday night, police in Hutchinson overheard a disturbance while handling a call nearby and determined that there was enough evidence to take 43-year-old Sonny Bray into custody, according to Hutchinson Police. Bray tried to resist arrest and attempted to get into a physical altercation.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations

HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
NEWTON, KS
Great Bend Post

