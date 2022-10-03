ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embarrass, MN

Two arrested for burglary near Embarrass

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP — Two people were arrested Thursday night after allegedly breaking into a business in Embarrass Township.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 9:02 p.m. Saturday, St. Louis County Deputies responded to a business property located in the 4800 block of Hwy. 21 for a possible burglary in progress call.

Upon arrival, Deputies found large ceiling tiles missing and broken on the floor and other signs entry was made into the building. A Deputy continued to search the building and eventually located two adult suspects hiding inside.

The two suspects, identified as Matthew Goodwin, 32 and listed as homeless, and Sarah Declusin, 29, of Aurora, were taken into custody and later lodged at the St. Louis County jail in Virginia pending formal charges.

Last Friday, Goodwin and Declusin were formally charged by the St. Louis County Attorney's Office with various offenses.

Goodwin was charged with one count of felony 3rd Degree Burglary. His next court date is scheduled for October 17th at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia.

Declusin was charged with several offenses including felony charges of 3rd Degree Burglary, Possession of Burglary or Theft tools and 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance along with other charges of 4th Degree Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing legal Process.

Declusin's next court date is also set for Oct. 17 at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia.

Babbitt Police also responded and assisted at the scene.

