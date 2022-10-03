Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Mount Everest, nestled deep within the Himalayas' Mahlangr Himl subrange, is unquestionably the most famous and appealing of all our planet's mountains. It is ingrained in our brain as everyone has been told since childhood that Mount Everest is the highest peak in the world, and although this is accurate, the key word here is "highest". It is indeed the highest mountain in the world but simply not the tallest.

