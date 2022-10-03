Read full article on original website
LOOK: Dad’s Halloween Experiment Results in Accidental Pumpkin Patch
Well, this caught us off gourd. After a dad tried a science experiment, he got something he never expected, but it was perfect for the upcoming spooky season. According to reports, the experiment resulted in a random backyard pumpkin patch. So would this be considered a trick or a treat?
Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands
Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York
A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
Winner of Controversial Walleye Fishing Tournament Unleashes on the Cheating Anglers
A Cleveland fisher called out cheating anglers following a tournament. The fisherman had won the controversial walleye fishing competition. Steve Hendricks, who was announced as the winner after a cheating scandal was discovered, shared that he hopes the two men who cheated receive the necessary punishments. According to Daily Mail, Chase Cominsky from Pennsylvania and Jake Runyan from Ohio were acting fishy. It was revealed that they had stuffed their catches with weights to make them seem heavier.
Downed New Mexico Bull Elk Rolls Downhill Towards Cameraman In Heart Pounding Video
Well this nearly turned catastrophic. Shawn Luchtel, who hosts the hunting show Heartland Bowhunter, nearly saw his and his cameraman’s life flash before their eyes while bowhunting in New Mexico, according to Outdoor Life. In the video, he bags a massive bull at close range. Although it was time...
Two Pigs Bravely Fight Off Hungry Black Bear In Connecticut
If there’s one thing most people in America can agree on, it’s that pigs are the source of one of life’s greatest foods: Bacon. I know there’s those vegans, but hey, you can’t please everyone. But it turns out some pigs are made of a...
Pine Island is in ruins – but they aren't leaving
Largely cut off from the outside world after Hurricane Ian, residents of the tiny island come together to support each other. It's Wednesday's news.
Elton John Purchased a Luxurious Treehouse in Lego-Shaped Glass Building & The Photos are Jaw-Dropping
Sir Elton John and his family are living the dream, in every sense of the term. Now it’s no secret that John is a big real estate buff, purchasing some lavish homes throughout the years. But his latest buy is truly a treasure. He is now the newest resident of King West’s upcoming King Toronto development, a LEGO-like building designed by architect Bjarke Ingels that’s making huge waves in the design world.
WATCH: Portion of a Massive Glacier Crumbles on Mount Everest
Global warming has begun to have increasingly broad-scale effects on our planet. Already, climate change has resulted in intensified hurricanes (like Hurricane Ian making its way toward Florida), increasingly dangerous and superactive wildfires, as well as historic drought conditions. Most recently, though, climate change found its way to Mount Everest, the tallest mountain peak in the world. Increased temperatures sent a massive piece of glacial serac crumbling down the mountainside. Footage of the event is both magnificent and terrifying.
Lucky Buck Escapes Death When Bowhunter’s Arrow Is Blocked By A Tiny Twig
There’s no bigger rush than sitting in the deer stand on a cool morning, spotting a nice buck casually walk within range, drawing back…. Seriously, the adrenaline kick is through the roof. And every now and then, you’ll get lucky enough for that buck to walk straight up, right...
Colorado Bear Eats Huge Amount of Fermented Apples, Immediately Takes Nap in Tree
After being reported eating a large number of fermented apples, a huge black bear was seen in a tree in Douglas County, Colorado. Throughout Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office started receiving reports that a bear was scavenging in the area of Puma Run near McArthur Ranch Road in Highlands Ranch. Later on, deputies discovered the animal taking a break in a tree, Out There Colorado reports.
Will you survive if you dived from an airplane into the sea?
You might have often wondered what would happen if you fall from a plane without a parachute into the sea. Falling into the land from a plane would undoubtedly lead to death, but one would wonder if falling into the sea instead of land would make any difference.
What Is Behind the World’s Heaviest Door?
1979 shows a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory employee opening the world's heaviest hinged doorWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. After searching for a long time, our ancestors discovered a natural refuge that had existed in the shape of a cave for millions of years. The natural walls that make up this protective construction are characterized as being built of natural materials and serving as a shelter from predators and foes. Doors have traditionally provided security and insulation for the warmth inside buildings or houses. Despite what some people may have you believe, this technology is not as ancient as you might imagine.
The “LOOK AN EAGLE” John West Salmon Commercial Is Still The Funniest Commercial Of All Time
There are two videos that still stick to my mind to this day. One of them shaped my sense of humor, the other gives me PTSD…. The PTSD one was the iconic video of a car driving down the road with peaceful music playing in the background, when all of a sudden, a zombie-like face pops up on the screen screaming at the top of it’s lungs, and I still have nightmares about it to this day.
The tallest mountain in the world is in United States
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Mount Everest, nestled deep within the Himalayas' Mahlangr Himl subrange, is unquestionably the most famous and appealing of all our planet's mountains. It is ingrained in our brain as everyone has been told since childhood that Mount Everest is the highest peak in the world, and although this is accurate, the key word here is "highest". It is indeed the highest mountain in the world but simply not the tallest.
VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action
SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
Powerball Jackpot Skyrockets to $378M
Americans now have a chance of snagging some big money after the Powerball Jackpot has reached $378 million. The latest winner of the Powerball Jackpot was reportedly in August. A single ticket in Pennsylvania matched all six numbers for the $206.9 million winning prize. According to the New York Post,...
Heather Gay: Entire ‘RHUGT’ Season 3 cast touched elephant poop in Thailand
Heather Gay had a s–t ton of fun while filming “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Season 3 in Thailand this summer. The Bravolebrity, 40, debunked rumors that co-star Leah McSweeney got in trouble for throwing elephant poop — but confirmed that the entire cast came in contact with crap. “Listen, we were around elephant poop. I can confirm that!” Gay admitted during a recent appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “We were at an elephant sanctuary where the poop and the water that we blessed the elephants with was all mixed in.” The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star elaborated,...
