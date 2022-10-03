ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mystery of missing woman ‘solved’ after ‘killer’s’ handwritten note discovered in trash can

 2022-10-03
A BAY Area woman's disappearance may have just been solved after police found a handwritten note that appeared to have instructions for how to hide her body.

Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing from the home of her ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones in late January.

The note is believed to have been written Alexis Gabe's ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, showing where he planned to hide her body Credit: ABC
Alexis Gabe went missing from the home of Marshall Curtis Jones, who is reportedly her ex-boyfriend, in late January Credit: Facebook
Gabe’s family thought that a body found in the Sierra Nevada foothills could be her, but DNA testing revealed the remains to belong to an animal Credit: ABC 7

Her car was later found with the door open and keys in the ignition.

Police suspected that Jones, who left California to go to Washington after Gabe vanished, likely had a roll in her disappearance, but he was killed when they went to execute an arrest warrant for him in June.

Now, a handwritten note has been discovered in Jones' sister's trash can.

Gabe's parents, Gwyn and Rowena Gabe, found the note and told KTVU News it had directions on how to get to Pioneer, California with landmarks and time estimates.

They believe that this is where he planned to hide the body.

A friend of Jones' has also come forward since Gabe's disappearance.

He reportedly told officers that Jones was "thinking about killing Alexis and wanted to know where the best place to hide a body would be."

The family was recently given new hope when bones were found in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

“It was devastating to hear,” Gwyn Gabe told an ABC news station.

“But it was also hoping that maybe they are Alexis’ remains because we want to bring her home."

However, a forensic anthropologist has since confirmed that the remains found in Pioneer belong to an animal, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

