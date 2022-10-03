ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City rolls out plan to develop rest hubs for delivery workers

By CBS New York Team
 5 days ago

NYC plans to develop rest hubs for delivery workers 01:54

NEW YORK - First of their kind rest hubs are being developed for delivery workers around the five boroughs.

CBS2's Thalia Perez has more about how vacant news stands and dining hubs are being eyed as the spaces that will be given new life.

For app delivery workers, a rest area is a solution and step in the right direction.

"Having a physical hub for us that is run by the workers is gonna be huge.  It's a place where we can connect with each other," said delivery worker Joshua Wood.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Mayor Eric Adams says the pilot program will give workers a place to rest, charge their ebikes, cell phones, repair their bikes and connect with others.

"It's a game changer. The hub it's the first of its kind for app based delivery workers in the whole nation," Schumer said. "I'm placing a million dollars I put it in the budget which was passed in December."

Officials say they will be transforming abandoned news stands into the hubs, and to keep it safe, delivery workers want a security camera in place and an app or fob system for entry.

"I have many experiences. I have had incidents, robberies, crashes with the cars," said delivery worker Manny Ramirez.

Officials say the proposed hubs would be available to 65,000 app delivery workers, many of whom are immigrants and the hubs would be located near prime wait zones.

"Sometimes we take for granted when we get our Uber Eats, when we get our food delivered to us, that the people who is delivering that food is also attempting to have food delivered to their homes as well as they provide for their families," Adams said.

Officials say they will be collaborating with delivery workers and the community in creating the rest hubs, while Schumer says the money for the project is included in the federal budget awaiting congressional approval.

He also pledged another $260 million for better bike lanes.

Thalia Perez contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

