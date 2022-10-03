ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urgent warning over self-checkout scam – shoppers warned of tricks thieves are using to take your credit card details

By Rachel Dobkin
 3 days ago
LAW enforcement officials have revealed two key ways scammers gain access to shoppers' credit card information at self-checkout.

Police in Elkhart, Indiana recently warned residents that the new self-scan scams leave shoppers vulnerable to credit card theft not just locally, but at stores across the county.

Police warn shoppers of a new self-checkout scam that can lead to credit card theft Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The first trick happens in the self-checkout area.

A scammer will drop a $10 bill on the floor when a person enters the self-checkout area.

They will then point out the $10 to distract the victim.

While this is happening, the scammer will stand close enough to the victim so that they can see them enter their PIN number into the keypad on the self-checkout machine.

Then a second scammer will wait outside in the parking lot, police said.

When the second scammer spots the victim coming out of the store, they go up to them and say that the $10 is theirs.

This creates another distraction as the scammer then steals the victim's card out of their bag or wallet.

The scammers will then use the card and the PIN number they've collected to make expensive purchases.

Police have advised people to take preventive measures when shopping.

They warn shoppers to stay alert to their surroundings when using a debit or credit card.

It's also important to use your hands to cover the keypad when you're typing in your PIN number.

Remember to remove your card from the keypad before leaving the self-checkout machine.

Police also advise people to not pick up any money when someone points it out on the floor.

Lastly, if someone is bothering you in the store or parking lot, alert the store staff or call the police.

The U.S. Sun reached out to Elkhart police asking if they could identify which stores have been hit and will update if and when they respond.

Comments / 65

Rachel ROBERTSON
2d ago

This is ridiculous! Beware if while standing in line someone comes and tries to sit on your lap, and curl your hair while you put your pin in and then they pat your head and say goodbye. All i don't think this article is real. lol🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(1)
13
Just one
3d ago

Never use them, tell the store you will no longer be a customer if they only have self check out,

Reply(3)
28
Filippa
2d ago

That is a complicated scam. Better not use pin numbers, then. Bypass pin, if using a credit card. Don't worry about the ten dollars on the floor! :)

Reply(4)
5
IN THIS ARTICLE
