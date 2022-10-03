Read full article on original website
925 Automated External Defibrillators to be Distributed Among Central Minnesota First Responders
(KNSI) – First responders around central Minnesota will be sharing in a grant to provide 925 automated external defibrillators. The grant comes from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, which awarded the money to the University of Minnesota Medical School. The $18.8 million will get a total of 8,300 AEDs into the hands of law enforcement and first responders statewide.
Volunteers Training for New Mentor Programs at Minnesota Schools
(KNSI) — Volunteers are spending the next two days at a training session in Maple Grove, preparing to be mentors with Girls Taking Action and Boys of Hope, which are expanding to St. Cloud. The programs target at-risk youth in 27 different Minnesota junior and senior high schools. The...
St. Cloud Leaves Changing Slower Than Rest of the State
(KNSI) – Peak fall color is rushing southward. The dividing line is currently around Fergus Falls with the St. Cloud area still being the least developed. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ latest weekly report says eastern Stearns County, most of Sherburne, and northern Wright are all still at less than 25 percent of full color, but anyone who has been traveling around town has noticed the change has begun in earnest. For the earliest turning trees, leaves will be falling shortly.
Extreme Drought Returns To Parts of Minnesota
(KNSI) – The National Weather Service Twin Cities Office says September was the driest in recorded history, dating back to 1871. That has led to widespread drought throughout the state. A pocket in southwestern Minnesota in Lyon County and a stretch from the Twin Cities to the southwest including Carver, Hennepin, McLeod, Ramsey, Scott, and Sibley Counties has entered extreme drought, the D3 classification.
Local Firearms Dealer Reacts to Attorney General Keith Ellison Suing Fleet Farm
(KNSI) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging the retailer was involved in gun trafficking. Ellison says employees sold 37 guns to two people over 16 months, and one of those guns was used in a shooting at a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 others injured. He is accusing the two of being straw buyers who purchase firearms legally and then turn around and sell them to people who can’t legally own one.
Police: Armed Robber Still On The Loose In St. Cloud
(KNSI) – A suspect is still on the loose after St. Cloud Police were called out to an armed robbery in progress at River Station Gas and Tobacco on the 1300 block of 15th Avenue SE at 10:49 p.m. Friday. Police say when officers arrived at the business, the...
UPDATE: Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Reopened After a Serious Crash Thursday Morning
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. The initial report says the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going east on 23 and making a left turn at 35th Avenue Northeast when she was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 51-year-old man from Oak Park. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
