(KNSI) – Peak fall color is rushing southward. The dividing line is currently around Fergus Falls with the St. Cloud area still being the least developed. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ latest weekly report says eastern Stearns County, most of Sherburne, and northern Wright are all still at less than 25 percent of full color, but anyone who has been traveling around town has noticed the change has begun in earnest. For the earliest turning trees, leaves will be falling shortly.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO