Here’s how you can vote in Bank of America Stadium during 2022 election

Bank of America Stadium will be one of the 24 sites in Mecklenburg County to host early voting for the 2022 general election.

The stadium will have early voting for 17 days, including Oct. 23, when the Panthers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . In-person early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 20, and ends at 3 p.m. Nov. 5. Only people who are registered to vote in Mecklenburg County will be able to cast a ballot in the stadium.

Voting will take place in the grand concourse. Depending on the stadium’s schedule on a day-by-day basis, people who vote early will be allowed into the bowl to take a photo after they’ve cast their ballots.

In 2020, nearly 13,000 people voted at the stadium, the Panthers said in a news release. This year, the franchise expects the stadium to help alleviate logistical issues from the closing of the county library in uptown, which previously served as an early voting site.

“This non-partisan effort aims to make the voting process as easy and convenient as possible for those in our community,” Carolina Panthers President Kristi Coleman said in the news release.

In the 2020 general election, more than 365,000 people, a majority of the people who voted overall, cast ballots early at in-person polling places in Mecklenburg County. More than 135,000 people voted by mail.

Election Day is Nov. 8. People can register to vote on the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections website. To vote on Election Day, people must register by Oct. 14. People who vote in-person during early voting can register and vote on the same day

An interactive map and list of early voting sites can be found of the state Board of Elections website.

Other early voting locations

The early voting locations in Mecklenburg County are:

▪ Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library: 2412 Beatties Ford Road

▪ Bank of America stadium: 800 S Mint St.

▪ Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center: 2921 Tuckaseegee Road

▪ Cornelius Town Hall: 21445 Catawba Ave.

▪ David B. Waymer Recreation Center: 14008 Holdbrooks Road

▪ Eastway Regional Recreation Center: 3150 Eastway Park Drive

▪ Elon Recreation Center: 11401 Ardrey Kell Road

▪ Hal Marshall Anex: 618 North College St.

▪ Hornets Nest Pavilion: 6301 Beatties Ford Road

▪ Independence Regional Library: 6000 Conference Drive

▪ Marion Diehl Center: 2219 Tyvola Road

▪ Matthews Library: 230 Matthews Station St.

▪ Mint Hill Library: 6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Road

▪ Mt. Island Library: 4420 Hoyt Galvin Way

▪ North County Regional Library: 16500 Holly Crest Lane

▪ South Boulevard Library: 4429 South Blvd.

▪ South Charlotte: 6611 Carmel Road

▪ South County Regional Library: 5801 Rea Road

▪ SouthPark Area Site 2: 4415 Sharon Road

▪ SouthPark Regional Library: 7015 Carnegie Blvd.

▪ Steele Creek Area: 13230 Carowinds Blvd.

▪ UNC Charlotte: 9025 University Road

▪ University Area: 9315 North Tryon St.

▪ West Boulevard Library: 2157 West Blvd.