ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man arrested after dogs found with injuries in Madison

Warning: The following pictures may be disturbing to viewers. MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a man for animal cruelty during a traffic stop. On October 4, an officer stopped a vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker. During the stop, the officer searched the vehicle. Investigators said the […]
MADISON, MS
WAPT

Rankin County man stabbed, roommate arrested

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A man was hospitalized after a stabbing early Wednesday morning in Rankin County. Deputies were called a little before 3 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of Central Avenue, where they found a 55-year-old man who had been stabbed in the stomach and cut on his neck, Sheriff Bryan Bailey said.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
City
Kosciusko, MS
Kosciusko, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Attala County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Attala County, MS
breezynews.com

DUI Child Endangerment, Domestic Violence, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

STEVEN R MOBBS, 30, of Carthage, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $168,$478, $418. ANNETTE MOSES, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $0. DENNIS SHARKEY, 59, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting – 2nd, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $2,288.50, $1,342.50. AARON E SMITH, 28,...
CARTHAGE, MS
breezynews.com

Disturbances and Trespassing in Attala Today

6:31 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to complaints from a residence on Smythe Street reporting a disturbance in progress there. 9:20 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Rd 5216, in the area of New Hope, regarding trespassing. 3:11 p.m. – Officers were requested...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
breezynews.com

Child Molestation and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake and Attala Arrests

KIM A EDWARDS, 47, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000. TROY D EDWARDS, 33, of McCool, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000. GREGORY J ERVIN, 48, of Brandon, DUI – 1st,...
MCCOOL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ems#Kosciusko Fire Department#Kosciusko Police
breezynews.com

Coffee with a Cop at McDonald’s – Photo Gallery

Coffee with a Cop took place at McDonald’s Wednesday morning. Members of the community stopped in for a free cup of coffee and a chat with Carthage Police Officers. Mayor Mary Ann Vivians was also among those in attendance. Chief of Police, Billy McMillan even served some of the...
CARTHAGE, MS
wtva.com

Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville

Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville. Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Fire experts warn North Mississippi residents about burn ban

NORTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WCBI) – Fall is definitely in the air, which means cooler temps in the morning and late at night. But you need to think twice before using fire to warm up outdoors. “As fun as that sound that sounds with campfires and warming up and s’mores...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
magnoliastatelive.com

Officials find body inside vehicle submerged in Mississippi creek

Officers discovered a dead body inside a car that was upside down and submerged in a Mississippi creek. BreezyNews.com reports that deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle that was upside down in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Woman found dead in Yazoo River

YAZOO CITY, Miss. — There is a homicide investigation underway in Yazoo City after a woman was found dead in a river. The coroner said Stacy Walker, 40, was found dead Sunday in the Yazoo River at the end of a boat ramp off Levee Street. The coroner believes...
YAZOO CITY, MS
WTOK-TV

The Monthly Highway 15 Yard Sale

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This weekend was the monthly highway 15-yard sale that goes all the way from Maben to Newton Mississippi. You could spend the whole day driving up highway 15 and find a plethora of things at so many different stops. There’s plenty of good food and friendly faces to help you find whatever it is you are looking for or if you are just trying to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we have been having this is the place to go.
NEWTON, MS
kicks96news.com

Man’s Body Discovered in a Creek in Leake County Today

Leake County Sheriff, Randy Atkinson has confirmed that a man’s body was found in a creek near the Leake-Attala County line. Deputies and an ambulance were dispatched to Center Crossing Road when they received a call at 11:13 a.m. about a vehicle that was upside down and submerged in water.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

City man charged with statutory rape in July

A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with the statutory rape of a juvenile female in July, the authorities said. Quandaries S. Matthews, 21, 10421 Road 854, was arrested and charged with statutory rape on Friday, Sept. 23, just before 12 p.m. Jail records show Matthews was out on...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy