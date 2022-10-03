ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

These rock music legends will join Bruno Mars for Thunder Valley venue launch

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17q8Uu_0iKZMKr600

M usic legends Santana and Eagles are coming to the Sacramento area in 2023, performing at Thunder Valley Casino’s new indoor entertainment center.

The Venue, located at 1200 Athens Avenue, Lincoln, replaces Thunder Valley’s Outdoor Amphitheater, which held its last performance over the weekend with a Sammy Hagar concert. It features 4,500 seats and will be home to concerts, comedic performances and sporting events, according to the casino’s press release.

The shows coincide with the Bruno Mars concert on Saturday, Feb. 18 , as a part of the grand opening weekend.

Thunder Valley lands superstar to help launch new venue. Here are ticket and other details

When are the shows?

The Eagles will kick off the weekend at 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17.

Santana, performing for their Blessings and Miracles Tour, will play 8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19.

Ticket info

Tickets for the Eagles show go on sale online 10 a.m. on Friday.

Santana ’s show has multiple packages. General admission and VIP package sales start 10 a.m. on Friday. But you can get VIP Packages Presale on Thursday.

Tickets for Bruno Mars ’ show will also go on sale 10 a.m., Friday.

Guests must be 21 years old. Those 13 to 20 years old can attend as long as they are with an adult 21 years or older.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Aftershock ready to rumble in Sacramento over next 4 days

More than three hours before the gates were set to open Thursday, dozens of music fans were already lining up for the return of what is billed as California's largest music festival. Aftershock 2022 is back in Sacramento for the 10th year. "We're so excited to be celebrating our 10th...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Sacramento, CA
Entertainment
City
Lincoln, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Punk god of 1984 returns to Sacramento to mince words and fill up your ear holes on Oct. 10

Although most know Mr. Rollins for his brief tenure fronting punk rock greats, Black Flag, it’s his radio and internet presence along with spoken word mini-tours that have earned him great praise as of late. To say that Henry is well-versed in music alone would be a great understatement. From film to author, voice-over artist to world traveler, it seems there is nothing stopping Rollins from living out his bucket list and sharing those experiences with whoever will listen. His current run of shows is dubbed ‘Good To See You 2022’ and hints at many new stories both pre-and-post-COVID that are bound to tantalize and titillate. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts promptly at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $33.95 and go up to $179 for a VIP experience (this option is now sold out) and can be purchased at www.crestsacramento.com or via promoter, SBL Entertainment. The Crest Theatre is located at 1013 K Street in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento International Horse Show features world's top show jumpers

RANCHO MURIETA, Calif. — Top competitors from across the United States and the world are showing off their jumping skills at the Murieta Equestrian Center this weekend for the Sacramento International Horse Show. The Sacramento International Horse Show got underway Thursday as riders and their horses compete to qualify...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Bruno Mars
FOX40

Thunder Valley Casino to host several big performers in 2023

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Thunder Valley Casino will be opening its new venue on Presidents’ Day Weekend in 2023 with several superstars lined up to perform. According to a news release from Thunder Valley Casino, on the opening weekend, there will be three headliners to celebrate the opening of the Venue. The Eagles will headline […]
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Aftershock kicks off 4 days of music at Discovery Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people will be at Discovery Park in Sacramento for Aftershock as it returns for another year. Here’s what you need to know about the festival.  Gates are scheduled to open at noon every day of the festival, and with no actual parking at Discovery Park, people in the area […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Take an Old Sac ‘Octobertour’

SACRAMENTO — During the month of October, Downtown Sacramento Partnership and the Old Sacramento waterfront community welcome visitors to the historical downtown district with a special treat – an Octobertour. Guests visiting the district are encouraged to pick up a free holiday-themed map at the Sacramento Visitors Center (1000 2nd St.) while strolling through the district. After shopping at a store or visiting an attraction, guests will receive an Octobertour stamp to add to their map; after 10 stamps participants are eligible to enter into a raffle with exciting merchandise and gift cards to local stores and restaurants.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Davis woman wins Ironman, is first American to win since 2002

DAVIS, Calif. — A Davis woman was crowned the winner of the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii on Thursday, making her the first American to win the race since 2002. Chelsea Sodaro, 33, crossed the finish line with a time of 8 hours, 33 minutes, and 46 seconds — only seven minutes off the course record.
DAVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Havingfun#Performance Info#Rock Music#Vip#California Utility Team
ABC10

Where to eat in Sacramento after the Aftershock Festival

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest rock and heavy metal festival in the western U.S. continues this weekend as thousands of music lovers fill up Discovery Park. Fans attending Aftershock will be looking forward to headliners including Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Muse. This weekend is also an opportunity for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Thunder Valley Casino Concert Series at The Venue

Opening Night Shows at “The Venue” announced for 2023. Lincoln, Calif. – Thunder Valley Casino Resort outdoor concerts has announced it’s initial 2023 shows scheduled for The Venue with the Eagles kicking it off on opening night, February 17th. The following two nights will see performances from Bruno Mars and Santana.
LINCOLN, CA
ABC10

Rock-N-Fire | Popular restaurant in Folsom permanently closed

FOLSOM, Calif. — One of Folsom’s most popular eateries, Rock-N-Fire closed it’s doors. An “entirely new approach” to custom-built pizzas, gourmet burgers, “mouthwatering” wings, and a bar is what Rock-N-Fire brought to Folsom and the community is heartbroken after hearing the unfortunate news.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Folsom Glass Pumpkin Patch returns for another year

FOLSOM, Calif. — Looking to add to your glass collection while keeping the spirit of fall? Then Folsom’s Glass Pumpkin Patch may be just for you. This is not your typical patch of pumpkins growing from the ground -- it's a patch of pumpkins made of glass!. Folsom...
FOLSOM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
cohaitungchi.com

13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA

You are reading: Places to hike in sacramento area | 13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA. Excellent hiking trails and places to explore surround Sacramento. Several notable landscapes help define the capital city, including the American River flowing on the north side of town. Here, the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail navigates the entire American River Parkway, stretching for 32 miles northeast to Folsom Lake.
SACRAMENTO, CA
High School Football PRO

Folsom, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Del Campo High School football team will have a game with Vista del Lago High School - Folsom on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FAIR OAKS, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

38K+
Followers
698
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy