Riot Blockchain produced over $7.1M worth of BTC in September
Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company based in Texas, produced 355 BTC in September this year. The news is part of Riot’s unaudited production and operations updates for last month, in which the company disclosed its BTC holdings, sales, and profits. According to the announcement, Riot’s 355 BTC production...
Bitcoin outperforms traditional crypto stocks in 2022 by up to 22%
Bitcoin’s price is down roughly 56% since January but crypto-related stocks such as MicroStrategy, Riot Blockchain, Coinbase, and Hut8 Mining are down up to 74%. The orange line in the chart below shows Bitcoin’s decline in 2022 as a percentage of the January price. The other lines represent major Bitcoin equities, none of which have had a good year in terms of stock price.
TON Network launches Telegram wallet bot for P2P crypto trading
Telegram users can now buy and sell cryptocurrency within the app due to a new update for the @wallet bot. In April, the TON (short for “The Open Network”) cryptocurrency gained its own @wallet bot on Telegram’s open WebApps platform, allowing users to buy, sell, and trade Toncoin (TON) without leaving the chat application.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 5: Bulls struggle to keep BTC above $20,000
Cryptocurrency market inflows totaled $5 billion over the past 24 hours, indicating a slowdown in the market cap growth compared to the past few days. As of press time, the market capitalization of the entire crypto market stood at $971.57 billion. The market cap of Bitcoin (BTC) fell to $387.11...
Number of active Ethereum users increased 36% in Q3 despite bear market
Ethereum saw a significant increase in the number of unique users on its network in the third quarter. Data from Dune Analytics showed that Ethereum gained over 4.5 million new active users in the third quarter. The growth breaks the trend of steady decline in users the network has been facing since the fourth quarter of 2021 when ETH’s price rose to its all-time high of $4,890.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin up 22% vs crypto stocks; Russia blocks OKX; US, EU set to discuss crypto regulation
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 5 includes SEC opposing third parties seeking to defend Ripple, Do Kwon describing news of a $40 million crypto freeze as falsehood, and SWIFT showing CBDCs, tokenized assets can be integrated into the global financial system. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Two firms I-Remit...
Climate start-up partners with Ripple to launch marketplace for carbon credits
Web 3 climate start-up Thallo inked a partnership deal with Ripple (XRP) and various other companies to build a first-of-its-kind marketplace that brings buyers and sellers of high-quality carbon credits. Thallo’s platform runs on Ripple’s XRP and focuses on the pricing problem of the current carbon market. With its new...
Despite Tornado Cash fiasco, Bitcoin SV launches ‘Blacklist Manager’ tool
Bitcoin SV has launched “Blacklist Manager,” enabling miners to freeze lost or stolen tokens “to comply with court orders” and assist in asset recovery. A tweet announcing the new function opened with an analogy of gold turning to lead when stolen and back into gold if returned.
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Falling Today
The Labor Department's September jobs report disappointed the market.
Research: After September bloodbath, historically bullish Q4 could ease the pain
Since the beginning of the year, the traditional financial market has been on a steady downward spiral. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine seems to have acted as a spark that ignited the problems that have been piling up since the beginning of the pandemic, devastating most assets in its way.
Research: Grayscale’s GBTC drops to all-time low of $12.5K; conversion to spot ETF could trigger rebound
Grayscale’s bitcoin trust (GBTC) which started trading at a discount in Feb. 2021 has reached an all-time low of -36% when compared to the spot BTC price of $19,000. Grayscale launched the first bitcoin trust in 2013, to provide institutional investors exposure to BTC through traditional instruments. As of...
A Dubai real estate company is cranking up its crypto’s utility
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. GBR, a blockchain-based ecosystem with a focus on the real estate, gas and oil industries, has officially launched their Initial Coin...
Do Kwon deems news of $40M crypto freeze a ‘falsehood’
Terra founder Do Kwon has described news of South Korean prosecutors freezing his $39.66 million crypto as a “falsehood.”. On Oct. 5, South Korean local media outlet News1 reported that the country’s prosecutors had frozen 56.2 billion won ($39.66 million) belonging to Kwon and domiciled in two crypto exchanges, KuCoin and OKX.
Marathon Digital invested over $30 million in bankrupt Compute North
Bitcoin (BTC) miner Marathon Digital has disclosed it invested $10 million in convertible preferred stock and $21.3 million in unsecured senior promissory notes in bankrupt crypto firm Compute North, according to an Oct. 6 press statement. The press release further stated that the BTC miner paid $50 million to Compute...
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson calls for an end to Bitcoin mining
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson explained why he thinks Bitcoin mining should be stopped and all existing units of the assets should be converted into wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) in an Oct. 3 Twitter broadcast. Wrapped Bitcoin is BTC on smart contracts-enabled platforms like Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and others. Bitcoin’s PoW...
Over $4B laundered through DEXs, coin swaps and cross-chain bridges, Elliptic reports
Blockchain security company Elliptic revealed that around $4 billion had been laundered through decentralized exchanges, cross-chain bridges, and coin swaps since 2020. According to the report, the illegal use of DEXs usually comes in the form of coin swapping. This could be swapping tokens to avoid asset freeze, swapping for ETH, or swapping tokens to bridge them to another network.
Swiss data and analytics service Nuant prepares for the Q4 launch of the first unified platform for digital asset data, analytics & portfolio intelligence
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Zug, Switzerland, 5th October, 2022, Chainwire — Swiss-based digital asset data and analytics Fintech, Nuant, is launching a platform that solves...
GMX DEX spikes 35% as Binance, FTX announce listing
The native token of decentralized exchange GMX (GMX) has spiked 35% to $54.11 after two leading crypto exchanges announced they would be listing it on Oct. 5. Binance revealed that it would list the token in its Innovation Zone with three trading pairs by 10:00 UTC. FTX also stated that the asset would go live on its platform by 2 PM UTC.
US consumer protection watchdog warns crypto could pose risk to financial stability
A federal U.S. government organization said crypto markets pose a threat to broader financial stability if they continue growing without more thoughtful oversight and enforcement. The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) is chaired by the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, and is tasked with identifying risks and responding to...
Bitcoin briefly trades above $20k as traders ape into futures
Bitcoin (BTC) briefly bounced above the $20,000 mark earlier today for the first time since Sept. 28 after gaining 4.6% in the past week. However, the euphoria was shortlived as it was rejected around the $20,400 level, dropping to $19,991 as of press time. The price-performance is coming at a...
