ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
rsvplive.ie

Celia Holman Lee on being sexy at 71 and choosing to age gracefully

Some might say Celia Holman Lee is Ireland's answer to Helen Mirren, a woman in her 70s and still very much in the spotlight, representing the generation that can often feel unadmired and not acknowledged. Speaking to RSVP Magazine for an exclusive photo shoot with her husband Ger, Celia opened...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicky Byrne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ireland#Irish#Rsvp
rsvplive.ie

Amanda Byram debuts stunning home makeover after complete transformation

Amanda Byram has officially completed renovating her new home, exactly one year after they moved in and just 11 months after she welcomed her first child. The TV presenter started renovating the home when she was eight months pregnant, which she admits was “probably a crazy thing to do” as she had to continue the renovation with a newborn in tow “not recommended”, she added.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rsvplive.ie

Kerry couple tie the knot after 27 years and five kids together

Michelle Sheehan and Patrick Doona, both from Co. Kerry. We always said that if we got married that we would do something different - that is why we decided to have the party in [former Kerry GAA player] Billy O'Shea's beer garden. Myself, Patrick, his sisters Bridget and Mary, our five kids, Patrick's nieces Kerry and Holly, his nephew Mark and our friend Sarah all got stuck in decorating.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
rsvplive.ie

Dublin woman thanks 'fabulous' balm for curing her dry lips in just four days

The Albus & Flora Multi Active Lip Balm from MK Aesthetics is a deeply nourishing, highly anti-oxidant, vitamin and omega rich lip balm, with broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection, SPF 30. Packed with ingredients such as seaberry, avocado and blackcurrant seed oils, as well as jojoba, grape and sunflower...
SKIN CARE
rsvplive.ie

Vicky Phelan's documentary is a raw portrait of the devastation cancer leaves for families in its wake

Vicky Phelan is a household name across Ireland, and a national treasure thanks to her relentless fight for justice while battling a devastating diagnosis. Filmmaker Sasha King’s feature documentary titled Vicky, which was released in cinemas nationwide on October 7th, tells the story not just of one woman as the name might suggest, but stands as a heartbreaking testament to all those impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy