RTÉ legend Ronan Collins celebrates 70th at home with his grandkids
RTÉ legend Ronan Collins turns 70 today. The Radio 1 favourite is being treated to a party in his family home by his two grandsons. The duo, seven year old Caleb and Ezra, aged 5, are the organisers in chief for the birthday soirée. “My grandsons are organising...
Country music's David James on family life, female attention from fans and Daniel O'Donnell's advice
Highland Radio presenter and rising star of the singing scene David James on his close bond and duetting with fellow Donegal man Daniel O’Donnell, getting support from his family, interacting with fans and his rise to fame in Ireland. David, your time in lockdown resulted in a duet with...
Joanne McNally's ‘late’ rise to fame, new ‘healthy’ relationship and eating disorder battle
Joanne McNally is the hottest person in comedy right now, with a record-breaking 62 Vicar Street gigs under her belt and a recently announced third show at the 3Arena with her bestie and podcast co-host Vogue Williams. The funny woman is appearing on the Late Late Show tonight to talk...
Celia Holman Lee on being sexy at 71 and choosing to age gracefully
Some might say Celia Holman Lee is Ireland's answer to Helen Mirren, a woman in her 70s and still very much in the spotlight, representing the generation that can often feel unadmired and not acknowledged. Speaking to RSVP Magazine for an exclusive photo shoot with her husband Ger, Celia opened...
Little girl, aged 5, tragically died in Creeslough while buying a birthday cake for her mother
A little girl, aged 5, tragically died in Creeslough while buying a birthday cake for her mother. She was one 10 people killed in the Applegreen service station in an explosion on Friday. She and her father were understood to be in the shop buying the special treat when the...
Clare McKenna and siblings came together to support parents before dad passed away
Newstalk presenter Clare McKenna has said she and her siblings came together to support her parents when her father was ill with dementia, before he sadly passed away in November 2020. Clare said her family are "very close" and always show up for each other during tough times. She told...
Mary McEvoy and partner Garvan Gallagher are enjoying the 'best days of their lives'
Mary McEvoy has said she and her partner Garvan Gallagher are enjoying the “best days of their lives” on her farm in Co. Westmeath. The former Glenroe actress, who has been with musician Garvan for 34 years, says they still have a very strong relationship. She told RSVP...
A gift from Daniel O'Donnell left Charlie Bird 'shocked and stunned' as he carries it with him everywhere
Charlie Bird has opened up about the moving gift he received from Daniel O'Donnell the day they first met. The former broadcaster appeared on the Late Late Show last night and gave viewers an update on his condition. He was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease last October. He went on...
Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane felt 'unworthy of love' because of her disability
Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane has said she felt “unworthy of love” when she was younger because of her disability. Ellen was born without a left arm below the elbow, and said she spent much of her childhood and teenage years feeling very insecure. “I always put myself down...
Eamonn Holmes felt 'humiliated' when co-star had to help him walk amid health battle
Eamonn Holmes felt "humiliated" as his co-star had to help him walk while reporting for GB News last month. The breakfast broadcaster and his co-host Isabel Webster were presenting news coverage outside Buckingham Palace following the Queen's death back in September. But Eamonn has been dealing with chronic pain which...
Amanda Byram debuts stunning home makeover after complete transformation
Amanda Byram has officially completed renovating her new home, exactly one year after they moved in and just 11 months after she welcomed her first child. The TV presenter started renovating the home when she was eight months pregnant, which she admits was “probably a crazy thing to do” as she had to continue the renovation with a newborn in tow “not recommended”, she added.
"Halloween has become too Americanised, with sexy X rated costumes aimed at kids"
Feeling crafty this week, I say to the kids, ‘let’s make our own Halloween costumes this year?’. I was expecting a big, ‘hurray’. Instead I get blank faces and a look of disdain: ‘No way mom’. I urge them to call me mammy but they get mom from the telly!
Former Kerry manager Mick O'Dwyer's son Haulie dies following short illness
The death has taken place of Haulie (Michael) O'Dwyer, son of former Kerry manager Mick O'Dwyer. Haulie passed away after a short illness at the Palliative Care Unit in Tralee surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Ballinskelligs in south Kerry, formerly of Waterville. He is survived by...
Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy's stunning Monkstown property that he snapped up for €1.7m
Peaky Blinder's star Cillian Murphy is one of Ireland's finest thespian talents, with the Douglas, Cork native living between London and Dublin for a number of years to facilitate his stellar career. The Batman Begins legend keeps his personal life private, but married artist Yvonne McGuinness in 2004 and the...
D’Unbelievables legend Jon Kenny opens up about dealing with his shock diagnosis of Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Comic actor and D’Unbelievables legend Jon Kenny joins Brendan Courtney on this weeks episode of Keys to My Life. The duo visit a number of important places in the comedian's life, as they visit his former homes. He tells Brendan of his childhood in Co. Limerick which led to...
Kerry couple tie the knot after 27 years and five kids together
Michelle Sheehan and Patrick Doona, both from Co. Kerry. We always said that if we got married that we would do something different - that is why we decided to have the party in [former Kerry GAA player] Billy O'Shea's beer garden. Myself, Patrick, his sisters Bridget and Mary, our five kids, Patrick's nieces Kerry and Holly, his nephew Mark and our friend Sarah all got stuck in decorating.
Dublin woman thanks 'fabulous' balm for curing her dry lips in just four days
The Albus & Flora Multi Active Lip Balm from MK Aesthetics is a deeply nourishing, highly anti-oxidant, vitamin and omega rich lip balm, with broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection, SPF 30. Packed with ingredients such as seaberry, avocado and blackcurrant seed oils, as well as jojoba, grape and sunflower...
Vicky Phelan's documentary is a raw portrait of the devastation cancer leaves for families in its wake
Vicky Phelan is a household name across Ireland, and a national treasure thanks to her relentless fight for justice while battling a devastating diagnosis. Filmmaker Sasha King’s feature documentary titled Vicky, which was released in cinemas nationwide on October 7th, tells the story not just of one woman as the name might suggest, but stands as a heartbreaking testament to all those impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal.
