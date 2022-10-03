ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Metro rides Wednesday for California Clean Air Day

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Metro buses in North Hollywood. | Photo by Chris ( CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 )

Metro will offer free rides on all trains and buses Wednesday for California Clean Air Day.

California Clean Air Day is an effort by the Coalition for Clean Air to encourage people to improve community health by using public transit.

“The best way for residents of Los Angeles County to reduce toxic tailpipe emissions in the air is to leave the car at home and ride Metro,” said Ara Najarian, board chair of Metro. “If people park their cars and ride Metro on Clean Air Day, we know they’ll see how safe, clean, and convenient it is to ride Metro. And we hope they’ll make it a daily habit.”

Wednesday will be the fifth annual California Clean Air Day.

In addition to riding buses and trains free of charge, people can also access Metro’s Bike Share program through free 1-Ride fares using the promo code 100522.

Visit CleanAirDay.org for more information.

