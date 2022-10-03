ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Sartell woman, 94, killed in collision with semi-truck

A Sartell woman was killed in a crash on Highway 10 southeast of St. Cloud on Tuesday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Arlene M. Towler, 94, died after the Nissan Altima she was riding passenger in crossed eastbound traffic at the 42nd Street intersection and was stuck by a Volvo semi-truck, according to the crash report.
SARTELL, MN
knsiradio.com

15-Year-Old On Bike Hit By Car in St. Cloud

(KNSI) – A teenager on a bike is recovering after being hit by a car in St. Cloud on Thursday. Around 8:45 a.m., first responders were called to the intersection of 12th Street North and 31st Avenue North for a 15-year-old hit riding a bike. Police say the teen was headed west on 12th Street, and he was struck by a 72-year-old woman who was turning right.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anoka, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Daily Voice

North Jersey Man Stabbed Dead In His Own Apartment: Prosecutor

A 41-year-old North Jersey man was found stabbed to death in his apartment, authorities said. Police performing a welfare check on Kenneth Wilkerson Jr. found him with multiple stab wounds in his South Burnett Street apartment in East Orange the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
kduz.com

Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River

The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Reopened After a Serious Crash Thursday Morning

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. The initial report says the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going east on 23 and making a left turn at 35th Avenue Northeast when she was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 51-year-old man from Oak Park. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
knsiradio.com

Commander Mushatt Being Promoted To St. Cloud Police Assistant Chief

(KNSI) – St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis announced Thursday afternoon in a press release that Commander Brett Mushatt will be the new assistant chief of police. The promotion will happen at the end of November when current Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton takes over the top role upon the retirement of Police Chief William Blair Anderson. Anderson has led the department for the past decade.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
knsiradio.com

Fentanyl Expanding in the Midwest, According to DEA

(KNSI) – The Drug Enforcement Administration says it is seeing much more fentanyl in the midwest, including Minnesota. Recently, Bloomington police seized 108,000 pills in August in a financial fraud case. Police Chief Booker Hodges says that’s one of the largest busts in city history, and it comes after 12 overdose deaths so far this year, which is also the most in city history.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota lacked fraud evidence vs Feeding Our Future before FBI got involved

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One thing was missing in Minnesota's months-long legal battle against Feeding Our Future: specific evidence of fraud presented to a judge. The FBI later did what the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota attorney general's office did not, producing an avalanche of evidence that has resulted in 49 indictments in what federal prosecutors consider the biggest pandemic fraud scheme in the country. The feds say at least $250 million meant to feed low-income kids was stolen.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Local Firearms Dealer Reacts to Attorney General Keith Ellison Suing Fleet Farm

(KNSI) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging the retailer was involved in gun trafficking. Ellison says employees sold 37 guns to two people over 16 months, and one of those guns was used in a shooting at a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 others injured. He is accusing the two of being straw buyers who purchase firearms legally and then turn around and sell them to people who can’t legally own one.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants

The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
DULUTH, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Bar Owner Sent to Federal Prison For Arson

St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The owner of what had been a well-known bar in central Minnesota has been sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for setting the business on fire. 43-year-old Andrew Welsh previously entered a guilty plea to a federal arson charge for setting the fire...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy