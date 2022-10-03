Read full article on original website
Sartell woman, 94, killed in collision with semi-truck
A Sartell woman was killed in a crash on Highway 10 southeast of St. Cloud on Tuesday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Arlene M. Towler, 94, died after the Nissan Altima she was riding passenger in crossed eastbound traffic at the 42nd Street intersection and was stuck by a Volvo semi-truck, according to the crash report.
knsiradio.com
15-Year-Old On Bike Hit By Car in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – A teenager on a bike is recovering after being hit by a car in St. Cloud on Thursday. Around 8:45 a.m., first responders were called to the intersection of 12th Street North and 31st Avenue North for a 15-year-old hit riding a bike. Police say the teen was headed west on 12th Street, and he was struck by a 72-year-old woman who was turning right.
ND State Penitentiary sergeant charged with terrorizing and wielding a knife at Bismarck bar
Cianni then got into her vehicle and left the scene.
WIS-TV
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
BREVARD, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman from North Carolina was sentenced to federal prison after admitting to officials she knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl that caused a man’s death. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics,...
North Jersey Man Stabbed Dead In His Own Apartment: Prosecutor
A 41-year-old North Jersey man was found stabbed to death in his apartment, authorities said. Police performing a welfare check on Kenneth Wilkerson Jr. found him with multiple stab wounds in his South Burnett Street apartment in East Orange the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
kduz.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
kvsc.org
I-94 Car Fire Wednesday Near Opportunity Drive Results in $5K+ in Damage
A car fire on I-94 left a vehicle with over $5,000 in damages Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. Officials say the fire happened near mile marker 173, which is near Opportunity Drive. The St. Cloud Fire Department says nobody was injured and the fire was put out quickly. Firefighters note that...
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Reopened After a Serious Crash Thursday Morning
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. The initial report says the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going east on 23 and making a left turn at 35th Avenue Northeast when she was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 51-year-old man from Oak Park. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
Former Alabama police chief indicted for excessive force, kneeling on man’s stomach
A federal grand jury has indicted a former Alabama police chief on charges of using excessive force against a man in his custody and trying to mislead state investigators about the assault. The indictment accuses former Citronelle Police Chief John Tyler Norris of repeatedly kneeing the man in the abdomen...
knsiradio.com
Commander Mushatt Being Promoted To St. Cloud Police Assistant Chief
(KNSI) – St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis announced Thursday afternoon in a press release that Commander Brett Mushatt will be the new assistant chief of police. The promotion will happen at the end of November when current Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton takes over the top role upon the retirement of Police Chief William Blair Anderson. Anderson has led the department for the past decade.
Pa. man says he robbed bank to stay in prison, not be an imposition to family
WILLIAMSPORT – A 60-year-old man says he robbed a bank in Lycoming County so he would remain in jail and not burden the family with whom he has not had contact in 30 years with his medical bills. Robert A. Jones, after pleading guilty to a robbery charge Monday,...
Donations Pour In For Family Of Beloved North Jersey Man Killed In 'Horrific Accident' At 30
Thousands have poured in for the heartbroken family of a 30-year-old North Jersey man who died following a “horrific accident.”. Born in Paterson, Jakeem Ortiz died on Tuesday, Sept. 13, three days after he was left with a traumatic brain injury due to a “horrific accident,” according to a GoFundMe launched for his funeral expenses.
knsiradio.com
Fentanyl Expanding in the Midwest, According to DEA
(KNSI) – The Drug Enforcement Administration says it is seeing much more fentanyl in the midwest, including Minnesota. Recently, Bloomington police seized 108,000 pills in August in a financial fraud case. Police Chief Booker Hodges says that’s one of the largest busts in city history, and it comes after 12 overdose deaths so far this year, which is also the most in city history.
fox9.com
Minnesota lacked fraud evidence vs Feeding Our Future before FBI got involved
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One thing was missing in Minnesota's months-long legal battle against Feeding Our Future: specific evidence of fraud presented to a judge. The FBI later did what the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota attorney general's office did not, producing an avalanche of evidence that has resulted in 49 indictments in what federal prosecutors consider the biggest pandemic fraud scheme in the country. The feds say at least $250 million meant to feed low-income kids was stolen.
knsiradio.com
Local Firearms Dealer Reacts to Attorney General Keith Ellison Suing Fleet Farm
(KNSI) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging the retailer was involved in gun trafficking. Ellison says employees sold 37 guns to two people over 16 months, and one of those guns was used in a shooting at a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 others injured. He is accusing the two of being straw buyers who purchase firearms legally and then turn around and sell them to people who can’t legally own one.
knsiradio.com
Community Celebrates Outgoing St. Cloud Police Chief William Blair Anderson
(KNSI) — Prayer, dances, and songs were all offered up at a community celebration on Thursday evening hosted by the local chapter of the NAACP at the former Michael’s Restaurant in St. Cloud for outgoing police chief William Blair Anderson. One of the men to speak was Assistant...
Old St. Louis County Jail Apartments Are Almost Ready For Tenants
The old St. Louis County Jail in downtown Duluth is almost ready for some new tenants. Except for this time the building will be filled with people who actually want to be there and paying to do so to boot. The building has some unusual features that were common in the 1920s namely the way the jail cells were constructed. Those doors are actually bracing up the building structure.
kvrr.com
Minnesota attorney general says Fleet Farm sold guns to straw buyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging the retailer negligently sold guns to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit alleges...
Minnesota Bar Owner Sent to Federal Prison For Arson
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The owner of what had been a well-known bar in central Minnesota has been sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for setting the business on fire. 43-year-old Andrew Welsh previously entered a guilty plea to a federal arson charge for setting the fire...
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
