Report: Kenny Pickett expected to start for Steelers moving forward

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett is expected to start for the Steelers moving forward, according to an NFL insider.

Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted, citing sources, that Pickett is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup.

Pickett, a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, ran for two touchdowns in his NFL debut.

The Steelers will play the Buffalo Bills next, on Sunday, Oct. 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

