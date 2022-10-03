ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

LeBron James Makes Las Vegas NBA Pitch to Adam Silver

LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch. James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — sent a crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday night, reminding him of his future plans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Chicago

Marcus Smart, Rudy Gobert Among NBA Defensive Player of the Year Candidates

Smart, Gobert headline NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. From timely swats, picking pockets to lockdown clamps, watching NBA players shine on the defensive end can be mesmerizing. Last season, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart edged Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges for the...
NBA
NBC Chicago

Suburban Youth Football Team Wants Suspension Overturned For Including Academically Gifted Player on Roster

A suburban Chicago youth football team wants its suspension overturned and be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The league suspended the Glenwood Cougars' 8th grade football team for including a 13-year-old academically gifted player on the roster. Tremayne Gandy Junior is technically in high school after jumping ahead a few grades from 7th grade last year to 10th grade this year.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

5 Cardinals to Hate-Watch This MLB Postseason

5 Cardinals to hate-watch this MLB postseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time since 2019, Chicago will not be represented in the MLB playoffs. To make matters worse, the closest teams for Cubs and White Sox fans to rally behind in October? The St. Louis Cardinals … yeah, don’t hold your breath.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Chicago

Bears Want Justin Fields to Follow ‘Process,' But What If That Fails Him?

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The quarterback education of Justin Fields is a process, one which the Bears hope yields weekly, incremental progress for the second-year signal-caller. That Fields' 11 completions and 174 yards in the Bears' Week 4 loss to the New York Giants were both season highs speaks to the slow grind this journey will be over the next 13 games.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Postponed Due to Illness in Crew

The first of six Harry Styles concerts at the United Center, scheduled to take place Thursday evening, has been postponed due to an illness in the band and crew. Styles' residency-style "Love on Tour" has seen him play multiple dates at several large cities, including a 15-show stay at Madison Square Garden in New York from late August through late September.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

‘It's Not Right': Players Want More From NHL Against Racism

For too long, Matt Dumba felt he was on his own dealing with racial taunts directed at him as a youngster growing up in Saskatchewan. It was no different for Dumba as an adult, one of just a handful of minority players in the National Hockey League. Even in a circle of his fellow players, the Minnesota defenseman was alone in dropping to one knee on a global stage to silently protest systemic racism.
NHL
NBC Chicago

Darnell Mooney: Bears Bad Red Zone Trips Stemmed From Bad Practice

Mooney: Bears red zone woes stemmed from bad practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the biggest talking points following the Bears’ loss to the Giants in Week 4 was their sudden inability to score in the red zone. Coming into the game, the Bears had scored five touchdowns in seven red zone trips. The 71.4% conversion rate was top-five in the NFL. But they went 0-3 in the red zone against the Giants, settling for three field goals. If they had kept up with their previous rate, two of those field goals would’ve been touchdownsー an eight point difference with the extra points. Instead of losing 20-12, they would’ve been playing in overtime.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Dennis Rodman Featured in Return of VH1's ‘The Surreal Life'

Dennis Rodman featured in return of VH1's 'The Surreal Life' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dennis Rodman starred in the NBA over his 14-year Hall of Fame career. Now, the basketball legend will star in a reality television series. Rodman, 61, will be featured alongside seven other celebrities in...
TV & VIDEOS
NBC Chicago

2023 MLB Draft Lottery Odds, How It Works

2023 MLB Draft Lottery odds, how it works originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For years, the NBA and NHL have set the top of their draft orders through a lottery system. And Major League Baseball is about to do the same. The new MLB collective bargaining agreement struck ahead...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

