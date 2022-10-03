Read full article on original website
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open Arms
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City Employees
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6
LeBron James Makes Las Vegas NBA Pitch to Adam Silver
LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch. James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — sent a crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday night, reminding him of his future plans.
Bulls' Coby White's Knee MRI Clean, on Track to Play Vs. Nuggets
White's knee MRI clean, on track to play vs. Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A precautionary MRI on Coby White's left knee revealed no structural damage and the fourth-year guard is on track to play Friday when the Chicago Bulls host the Denver Nuggets for each teams' second preseason game.
NBA Twitter Can't Believe This Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert Picture
NBA Twitter can't believe this Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert picture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert towers over most people. But Victor Wembanyama is certainly not most people. After Metropolitans 92 defeated the G League Ignite in an exhibition game in Las Vegas on Thursday,...
Marcus Smart, Rudy Gobert Among NBA Defensive Player of the Year Candidates
Smart, Gobert headline NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. From timely swats, picking pockets to lockdown clamps, watching NBA players shine on the defensive end can be mesmerizing. Last season, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart edged Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges for the...
Derrick Jones Jr. Viewed His Bulls' Return as 'No Brainer'
Why Jones Jr. viewed return to Bulls as 'no brainer' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When last season ended, Derrick Jones Jr.’s return to the Chicago Bulls wouldn’t have been considered a slam dunk. But the 2020 Slam Dunk champion from the NBA All-Star game at the...
NBC Chicago
Suburban Youth Football Team Wants Suspension Overturned For Including Academically Gifted Player on Roster
A suburban Chicago youth football team wants its suspension overturned and be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The league suspended the Glenwood Cougars' 8th grade football team for including a 13-year-old academically gifted player on the roster. Tremayne Gandy Junior is technically in high school after jumping ahead a few grades from 7th grade last year to 10th grade this year.
5 Cardinals to Hate-Watch This MLB Postseason
5 Cardinals to hate-watch this MLB postseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time since 2019, Chicago will not be represented in the MLB playoffs. To make matters worse, the closest teams for Cubs and White Sox fans to rally behind in October? The St. Louis Cardinals … yeah, don’t hold your breath.
Bears Want Justin Fields to Follow 'Process,' But What If That Fails Him?
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The quarterback education of Justin Fields is a process, one which the Bears hope yields weekly, incremental progress for the second-year signal-caller. That Fields' 11 completions and 174 yards in the Bears' Week 4 loss to the New York Giants were both season highs speaks to the slow grind this journey will be over the next 13 games.
Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Postponed Due to Illness in Crew
The first of six Harry Styles concerts at the United Center, scheduled to take place Thursday evening, has been postponed due to an illness in the band and crew. Styles' residency-style "Love on Tour" has seen him play multiple dates at several large cities, including a 15-show stay at Madison Square Garden in New York from late August through late September.
'It's Not Right': Players Want More From NHL Against Racism
For too long, Matt Dumba felt he was on his own dealing with racial taunts directed at him as a youngster growing up in Saskatchewan. It was no different for Dumba as an adult, one of just a handful of minority players in the National Hockey League. Even in a circle of his fellow players, the Minnesota defenseman was alone in dropping to one knee on a global stage to silently protest systemic racism.
Darnell Mooney: Bears Bad Red Zone Trips Stemmed From Bad Practice
Mooney: Bears red zone woes stemmed from bad practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the biggest talking points following the Bears’ loss to the Giants in Week 4 was their sudden inability to score in the red zone. Coming into the game, the Bears had scored five touchdowns in seven red zone trips. The 71.4% conversion rate was top-five in the NFL. But they went 0-3 in the red zone against the Giants, settling for three field goals. If they had kept up with their previous rate, two of those field goals would’ve been touchdownsー an eight point difference with the extra points. Instead of losing 20-12, they would’ve been playing in overtime.
TV dilemma resurfaces after Tua Tagovailoa injury: When to show and when to tell
Tua Tagovailoa's injury resurfaces TV dilemma: There is a fine line when it comes to traumatic events shown on TV. What's too grotesque to broadcast?
White Sox Share Accountability in Reflecting on Disappointing 2022
White Sox share accountability of disappointing 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Six months ago, the expectation was the White Sox would be gearing up for a long postseason run right about now. Instead, when they took the field Wednesday, they were only playing to finish over .500 in...
Jeff McNeil, Luis Arraez Win Batting Titles; Aaron Judge Misses Triple Crown
Minnesota’s Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets' Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. “I couldn’t sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,”...
Dennis Rodman Featured in Return of VH1's 'The Surreal Life'
Dennis Rodman featured in return of VH1's 'The Surreal Life' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dennis Rodman starred in the NBA over his 14-year Hall of Fame career. Now, the basketball legend will star in a reality television series. Rodman, 61, will be featured alongside seven other celebrities in...
MLB playoffs: Watch Phillies-Cardinals Game 1 today on 6abc
You can watch Game 1 of the Wild Card round between the Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals today at 2:07 p.m. right here on 6abc.
2023 MLB Draft Lottery Odds, How It Works
2023 MLB Draft Lottery odds, how it works originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For years, the NBA and NHL have set the top of their draft orders through a lottery system. And Major League Baseball is about to do the same. The new MLB collective bargaining agreement struck ahead...
Ex-NFL Player Defends Justin Fields Missing Mooney on Wide Open TD
Ex-NFL player defends Fields missing Mooney on TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields missed a wide-open Darnell Mooney during the third quarter of the Bears' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, missing out on an easy six points. An ex-NFL player defended Fields for missing...
Justin Fields Explains Play Where He Didn't Hit Wide-Open Darnell Mooney
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- It's easy to take a snapshot of one play of an NFL game and criticize the quarterback for not hitting an open receiver. Of course, there's more context needed to properly judge the play that was or wasn't made. For Bears quarterback Justin Fields, not throwing...
