ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

3 charged in connection with shooting in Walmart parking lot in Claremont

CLAREMONT, N.H. — Three people arrested in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a Claremont Walmart are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. According to a police affidavit, the shooting suspects drove up from Keene on Wednesday to rob the victim of marijuana and, in the words of one man accused in the shooting, to "do something stupid to make money."
CLAREMONT, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Body camera footage shows interaction between police, Adam Montgomery

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Body camera footage obtained by News 9 Investigates shows the first interactions between Manchester police and Adam Montgomery, the father of Harmony Montgomery, who has not been seen since 2019 and is presumed dead. In the video, Adam Montgomery is questioned about his daughter's whereabouts. Audio...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Unsolved#National Honor Society#Violent Crime#Wmur#Londonderry High School
WMUR.com

Rochester police search for missing woman described as endangered

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing woman described as endangered. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her...
ROCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMUR.com

Dr. Sanjay Gupta honored in New Hampshire

RINDGE, N.H. — CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta visited the Granite State Thursday. During a ceremony at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, he was awarded the Fitzwater Medallion for leadership in public communication. The school’s president Kim Mooney pointed out his role in practicing free speech...
RINDGE, NH
WMUR.com

2 construction executives killed in plane crash in Maine

ARUNDEL, Maine — A small plane crashed near Biddeford Municipal Airport, killing two construction company executives who were aboard, officials said. The Beechcraft Bonanza was owned by the company and the executives were the only ones aboard Wednesday afternoon when the plane went down in woods in Arundel, officials said.
ARUNDEL, ME
WMUR.com

New Hampshire farm owners say business still good despite inflation

CONCORD, N.H. — Inflation has meant a slowdown for many businesses in New Hampshire, but it doesn't not appear to be affecting farms that offer experiences like apple and pumpkin picking. At Apple Hill Farm in Concord, owners Chuck and Diane Souther have 55 acres of fruit trees and...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Sysco truck drivers in New England go on strike

MANCHESTER, N.H. — More than 300 Sysco truck drivers in the Boston area are on strike after their union contract expired last week. The strike includes about 30 drivers from Manchester, Bow and Epping. Sysco is a giant in food product distribution, supplying schools, restaurants, hospitals and more. Striking...
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy