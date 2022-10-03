Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire unsolved missing person case: Salem man still missing 23 years later
SALEM, N.H. — Thursday marked 23 years since a Salem man was last seen at his home. Authorities are still trying to figure out what happened to him. Joseph Morawski, who was 72 years old at the time, was reported missing on Oct. 6, 1999. Morawski was last seen...
WMUR.com
3 charged in connection with shooting in Walmart parking lot in Claremont
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Three people arrested in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a Claremont Walmart are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. According to a police affidavit, the shooting suspects drove up from Keene on Wednesday to rob the victim of marijuana and, in the words of one man accused in the shooting, to "do something stupid to make money."
WMUR.com
Plaintiff in newly filed case shares stories of alleged abuse while in New Hampshire's care
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A former Granite Stater is speaking out about the abuse he claims he suffered as a child in the state's care. That man is among eight individuals filing suit in the past few weeks, alleging physical and sexual abuse as children living in certain facilities. The...
WMUR.com
Manchester police warn of scam callers pretending to be officers, demanding money
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are warning people of scam callers who are posing as officers over the phone. Police said the callers are trying to solicit money by telling victims they have warrants and will need to pay cash bail. "The calls are intimidating, threatening legal action if...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man pleads guilty in federal case after 390 grams of fentanyl, gun silencer found in home
PEMBROKE, N.H. — A Pembroke man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in federal court to drug and gun charges. According to the Department of Justice, Kyle Goff, 28, made three sales of fentanyl to an informant in the fall of 2020. Goff pleaded guilty to possession with the...
WMUR.com
Body camera footage shows interaction between police, Adam Montgomery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Body camera footage obtained by News 9 Investigates shows the first interactions between Manchester police and Adam Montgomery, the father of Harmony Montgomery, who has not been seen since 2019 and is presumed dead. In the video, Adam Montgomery is questioned about his daughter's whereabouts. Audio...
WMUR.com
Man seriously injured in shooting in Claremont; 3 people arrested in connection to incident, police say
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in a Claremont Walmart parking lot Wednesday, police said. Claremont police said they responded to the Walmart on Bowen Street around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They said this all stems from some sort of...
WMUR.com
Photo of homecoming proposal referencing slavery sparks outrage in New Hampshire high school
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A photo of a New Hampshire homecoming proposal circulating social media is coming under fire by the Trinity High School community. In the photo, a boy and a girl, are posing with a poster board that makes a reference to slavery. WMUR has chosen not to show the photo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Rochester police search for missing woman described as endangered
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing woman described as endangered. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her...
WMUR.com
NH rail trail supporters upset with new plan diverting trail around Exit 4A
MANCHESTER, N.H. — When it's complete someday, the Granite State Rail Trail will be 120 miles long, winding from Salem through Concord and out to Lebanon. But with more than half the trail finished, some aren't happy with the current plans for one section of it. The trails through...
WMUR.com
Nashua police says officers stopped more than 70 drivers Wednesday for driving more than 20 mph above speed limit
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police say they are cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving throughout the city. Officers set up a heavy presence along the Everett Turnpike on Wednesday and stopped 147 cars in just five hours, officials said. More than half of those drivers were going at...
WMUR.com
22-year-old woman reported missing in Nashua nearly 50 years ago; case remains unsolved
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police are asking for the public's help in solving a missing person case from nearly 50 years ago. Dorothy Ann Bois, 22, was reported missing in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 1973. She was living on Kinsley Street with her husband, Kenneth Bois,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Dr. Sanjay Gupta honored in New Hampshire
RINDGE, N.H. — CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta visited the Granite State Thursday. During a ceremony at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, he was awarded the Fitzwater Medallion for leadership in public communication. The school’s president Kim Mooney pointed out his role in practicing free speech...
WMUR.com
Northeastern University employee arrested in connection with campus explosion hoax, FBI announces
BOSTON — A former Northeastern University employee who said he was injured when a package he was opening on the Boston campus exploded last month was charged Tuesday with fabricating the incident. Jason Duhaime, formerly the new technology manager and director of the university's Immersive Media Lab, was charged...
WMUR.com
More in New Hampshire applying for heating assistance amid high prices
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heating fuel prices have been on the rise since the summer, but with winter around the corner, more New Hampshire residents are asking for help to pay their bills. Southern New Hampshire Services in Manchester started mailing out applications to its priority households in July, and...
WMUR.com
More than 100 films featured at New Hampshire Film Festival in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New Hampshire Film Festival is back in Portsmouth after a COVID-19-induced hiatus. More than 100 films are featured at the event. The first screening begin in Portsmouth at 11 a.m. Thursday. The festival is expected to bring hundreds of people to the Seacoast through the...
WMUR.com
2 construction executives killed in plane crash in Maine
ARUNDEL, Maine — A small plane crashed near Biddeford Municipal Airport, killing two construction company executives who were aboard, officials said. The Beechcraft Bonanza was owned by the company and the executives were the only ones aboard Wednesday afternoon when the plane went down in woods in Arundel, officials said.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire drought conditions make big improvements; Wednesday's rain to factor into next week's report
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nearly half of the state is no longer in a drought, according to the latest report released Thursday. The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 48% of New Hampshire, mostly north of the Lakes Region, is no longer in drought conditions. The report...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire farm owners say business still good despite inflation
CONCORD, N.H. — Inflation has meant a slowdown for many businesses in New Hampshire, but it doesn't not appear to be affecting farms that offer experiences like apple and pumpkin picking. At Apple Hill Farm in Concord, owners Chuck and Diane Souther have 55 acres of fruit trees and...
WMUR.com
Sysco truck drivers in New England go on strike
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More than 300 Sysco truck drivers in the Boston area are on strike after their union contract expired last week. The strike includes about 30 drivers from Manchester, Bow and Epping. Sysco is a giant in food product distribution, supplying schools, restaurants, hospitals and more. Striking...
Comments / 0