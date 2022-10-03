Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
‘The Great Pumpkin Race’ Returns to Montgomery Village on Saturday
Montgomery Village will host its annual fall festival on Saturday – featuring a lineup of food, live music and the community’s signature Pumpkin Race, where dozens of handcrafted, decorated pumpkin ‘race cars’ will vie for a championship trophy. The event will take place at North Creek...
mymcmedia.org
Gaithersburg’s Winter Lights Festival Returns Nov. 25
The city of Gaithersburg’s popular Winter Lights Festival returns for the 27th season on Nov. 25. The annual display is open nightly through Dec. 31 and for the second year, all tickets must be purchased in advance online. Ticket sales for the 2022 Winter Lights Festival at Seneca Creek State Park open Oct 12 at 10 a.m. Admission is $15 per car Monday through Thursday and $25 per car Friday through Sunday.
mymcmedia.org
Bethesda Row Arts Festival to Showcase More Than 165 Artists
The 24th annual Bethesda Row Arts Festival will return this weekend, featuring. local and national artists who will showcase their work along four blocks of Bethesda Avenue, Elm Street and Woodmont Avenue. The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m....
mymcmedia.org
County Police Join Faith & Blue Weekend
County police will join in National Faith & Blue Weekend events beginning on Oct. 7 and continue through Oct. 10. “Faith & Blue is a partnership between law enforcement agencies and faith-based organizations with the goal of building stronger relationships within out community,” a County police press release reads.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymcmedia.org
Truck Driver Makes a Pit Stop, Goes Home with $27,163
A Montgomery County truck driver made a pit stop last Saturday as he was finishing work. He returned home with a big win. The 33-year-old Silver Spring resident made a stop at the Travel Centers of America in Jessup and went inside for groceries, according to Maryland Lottery officials. Once inside, he decided to try his luck with a computer-animated horse racing game and played the 5, 8, 3, and 11 horses in a Superfecta bet for 10 races.
mymcmedia.org
WUMCO Help Aims to Improve Health of Western Upper County Residents
Western Upper Montgomery County residents live on the outskirts with limited public transportation and few medical facilities. While Montgomery County has one primary care physician for every 734 residents, the area including the agriculture reserve only has one primary care physician for every 7,000 residents. WUMCO Help in Poolesville aims...
mymcmedia.org
Takoma Park Police Department to Collect Care Packages for Victims of Domestic Violence
The Takoma Park Police Department (TPPD) has partnered with Montgomery County Family Justice Center Foundation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month to acknowledge and aid those in need. A “care package” drive has been set up by the TPPD to support victims and families of domestic violence. Examples of...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 7, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Oct. 7. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Remembering Beltway Sniper: MyMCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell” focuses on the D.C. sniper attacks that terrorized the region in the fall of 2002.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymcmedia.org
Driver Dies After Striking House in Rockville
Police said a Rockville man died Tuesday after he lost control while driving and struck a house. Tyler James Lightcap, 23, of Rockville, was pronounced dead at the scene, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). At about 6:33 a.m. that day, Rockville City Police Department officers and fire and rescue personnel responded to a suspicious situation reported in the area of Beall Avenue and Upton Street. They found a 2014 Ford Mustang GT Convertible on a lawn in the 100 block of Upton Street that was involved in a collision.
mymcmedia.org
Maryland Task Force One Continues Recovery Efforts in Florida
Maryland Task Force One (MD-TF1) continues recovery efforts in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The team planned to move to Pine Island on Thursday, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Earl Stoddard shared during a media briefing. Members have been conducting building searches and are working with the state of Florida and other teams to identify missing people.
mymcmedia.org
Man Arrested on Rogue and Vagabond Charge
Police arrest and charge a man with rogue and vagabond in Silver Spring on the 8100 block of George Ave. on Sept. 30. A detective on scene for a separate investigation witnessed Eric Delonty Feggins, 33, entering an unlocked vehicle, going through the items, and leaving. The detective notified patrol officers who arrived and arrested Feggins after a short chase on foot.
mymcmedia.org
Walter Johnson Beats B-CC in Final Seconds
Quarterback Charlie Blessing connected with wide receiver Reid Wisniewski on an 8-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds to give Walter Johnson a 20-14 win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase. Blessing put together a strong performance despite committing two turnovers. He threw for two touchdowns, both to Wisniewski, and scored on a five-yard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymcmedia.org
Jawando Joins Lester Holt to Discuss His Book
Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando was featured on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt to discuss Jawando’s book, “My Seven Black Fathers.”. The conversation aired Wednesday.
mymcmedia.org
Days After Snipers Were Apprehended, Police Chief Moose Gave First Interview to MCM
For Montgomery County residents, former Police Chief Charles Moose was their link to the Beltway Sniper shootings 20 years ago. Scared to go shopping, buy gas or send their children to school, residents eagerly anticipated his next news conference to see if life would ever return to normal. Those news...
mymcmedia.org
Poll Workers Needed for Nov. 8 Gubernatorial Election
The Montgomery County Board of Elections needs registered voters to serve as election workers during early voting (Oct. 27 through Nov. 3) and at polling places for the Nov. 8 gubernatorial general election. Bilingual Volunteers. Voters who speak Amharic, Chinese, Farsi, French, Korean, Vietnamese, and other languages are needed. Voters...
Comments / 0