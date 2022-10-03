Read full article on original website
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Dump truck takes down power lines in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert in Warrick County. Dispatchers say a dump truck took down some power lines. It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at Vann and Anderson in Newburgh. Our crew on scene says one line is down on Anderson and more are down...
Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
wevv.com
Man killed in Thursday morning Owensboro shooting
A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a Thursday morning shooting in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to police. The Owensboro Police Department said the shooting happened on Thursday just after 11:30 a.m. in the area of West 10th Street and Western Court. Police later told us that...
wevv.com
Kids found living in poor conditions with no power or water in Muhlenberg County, police say
The Central City Police Department in Central City, Kentucky, says two people are facing felony abuse charges after two kids were found living in poor conditions with no power or water. CCPD says it started on Tuesday, when officers went to a home to check on the welfare and living...
Henderson house fire collapses roof
HENDERSON, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight fire in Henderson destroys and home and prevents crews from entering the structure. Both Henderson Fire and Police Departments were called to 1400 block of Powell Street shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they found the entire home engulfed in flames. HFD tells Eyewitness News the roof […]
14news.com
Crews called after car hits pole on Big Cynthiana Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a car crash on Big Cynthiana Road after Central Dispatch says a driver hit a pole. Dispatch says powerlines were on the car and CenterPoint was heading to the scene. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the driver had minor...
WBKO
Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor confirmed that different law enforcement law agencies recovered a vehicle from Green River Tuesday night. Around 6 p.m., Morgantown Police Officers responded with the Butler County Rescue Squad to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown after a vehicle was found in the water by a boat sonar.
14news.com
Pipes in place for Pratt Paper Mill in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Pipes are in place for a $3 million project in Henderson. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the high-pressure natural gas line to provide service to the Pratt Paper Mill. Pipes for that gasoline have been laid along the project route. No word yet on when the...
14news.com
EPD: Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash on Washington and Lodge Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a motorcycle rider crashed his bike near Washington and Lodge Avenues on Wednesday night. Officials say the crash happened around 7:23 p.m. According to the Evansville Police Department, the impact threw the rider off the motorcycle when he drove off the road and into...
wevv.com
Semi crashes into restaurant in downtown Princeton
Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, responded to the scene of a vehicle-vs-building crash on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 A.M, a semi-truck crashed into Susan Bobe's Pizza restaurant at the corner of Broadway and Main Street. According to a restaurant employee, a driver ran a red light at the intersection, which...
14news.com
Police: Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is facing a murder charge after a shooting that happened on Thursday. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 2700 block of West 10th Street around 11:40 p.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
14news.com
Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
wevv.com
Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess Co. arrested after being released from the hospital
There's an update to a deputy-involved shooting out of Daviess County, Kentucky. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says that 39-year-old Gregory Embry of Owensboro was arrested on Thursday morning after being released from the hospital. Embry was shot by a deputy in Daviess County after being accused of breaking into...
k105.com
Fire destroys Falls of Rough home
A fire has destroyed a Falls of Rough residence. Wednesday morning at approximately 4:00, the Falls of Rough and Leitchfield Fire Departments responded to the blaze at 120 Pine Ridge Road. Upon Falls firefighters arriving on the scene, they found the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Neighbors told...
actionnews5.com
Two charged after child’s body found placed in tote, left in storage facility, officials say
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/WKYT/Gray News) - Two people in Kentucky are facing charges after a missing person complaint turned into an investigation into the death of a child whose remains were found inside a tote storage unit, authorities said. Officials said Jose Gomez-Alvarez and his girlfriend, Cheyanne Porter, are being...
Ohio County sheriff still looking for two missing women
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking the public for any information relating to two ongoing missing person’s cases. Deputies say Shelia Henderson and Magan Howard Baize are still missing. Henderson was last seen in the 200 block of N. Lafayette St. in Beaver Dam, where she was dropped […]
14news.com
Deputies: Driver with .215 BAC hits school bus
WEBSTER CO, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office say they were on patrol on St. Rt. 132 outside of Sebree, when they were flagged down because of a crash. It happened Tuesday afternoon. They say a car hit a school bus, but the car left...
14news.com
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
hot96.com
Person Thrown From Vehicle In Crash
A serious accident involving two cars in Warrick county shut down State Road 61 at Roeder Road Tuesday night for a few hours. The Warrick County Sheriff says one person was thrown from their vehicle. A medical helicopter was called to the scene. There are no updates on the injuries...
k105.com
Grayson Co. woman involved in fatal accident in Meade Co.
A Grayson County woman has been involved in fatal accident in Meade County. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:50, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Dixie Highway near Muldraugh. Police said the preliminary investigation showed that 35-year-old Saffire Doss, of Louisville, was traveling north...
