Holly Springs company develops human bird flu vaccine

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The White House is developing a bird flu vaccine as part of its plan to prepare and plan for future pandemics, and a Holly Springs company has been tapped to manufacture those doses. North Carolina ranks first in the nation for poultry sales but...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
Kramden Institute awarded $2,300 to provide students with vital computers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The team at Kramden Institute has worked hard for 17 years to provide nearly 47,000 refurbished computers to those in need. As CBS 17’s September 3 Degree Guarantee Charity, Kramden received $2,300 to advance their great work in a Friday check presentation. The award...
Hurricane hit areas led US with missing 2020 census data

Two Louisiana parishes devastated by repeated hurricanes and two rural Nebraska counties had among the highest rates of households with missing information about themselves during the 2020 census that required the U.S. Census Bureau to use a last-resort statistical technique to fill in data gaps, according to figures released Thursday by the statistical agency.
Coach Jones talks loss to Virginia, strategy before next game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Shaw Bears lost a heartbreaker to Virginia State last week in the final seconds of the game. We asked Bears head man Adrian Jones how his guys are dealing with the setback, what they need to improve on and how they plan on getting a win against the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls on the road in Charlotte.
NC drivers tighten wallets ahead of fuel price increase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The announcement by OPEC+, a group of major oil suppliers, to cut back on oil production is prompting concerns for price hikes at the pump. The group announced on Wednesday that they would reduce global supply by 2 million barrels a day, the equivalent of two percent of the world’s supply.
