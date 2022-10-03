Read full article on original website
Holly Springs company develops human bird flu vaccine
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The White House is developing a bird flu vaccine as part of its plan to prepare and plan for future pandemics, and a Holly Springs company has been tapped to manufacture those doses. North Carolina ranks first in the nation for poultry sales but...
Kramden Institute awarded $2,300 to provide students with vital computers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The team at Kramden Institute has worked hard for 17 years to provide nearly 47,000 refurbished computers to those in need. As CBS 17’s September 3 Degree Guarantee Charity, Kramden received $2,300 to advance their great work in a Friday check presentation. The award...
Hurricane hit areas led US with missing 2020 census data
Two Louisiana parishes devastated by repeated hurricanes and two rural Nebraska counties had among the highest rates of households with missing information about themselves during the 2020 census that required the U.S. Census Bureau to use a last-resort statistical technique to fill in data gaps, according to figures released Thursday by the statistical agency.
Coach Jones talks loss to Virginia, strategy before next game
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Shaw Bears lost a heartbreaker to Virginia State last week in the final seconds of the game. We asked Bears head man Adrian Jones how his guys are dealing with the setback, what they need to improve on and how they plan on getting a win against the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls on the road in Charlotte.
NC drivers tighten wallets ahead of fuel price increase
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The announcement by OPEC+, a group of major oil suppliers, to cut back on oil production is prompting concerns for price hikes at the pump. The group announced on Wednesday that they would reduce global supply by 2 million barrels a day, the equivalent of two percent of the world’s supply.
‘I will kill you’: Former victim recalls being held by California kidnapping suspect
MERCED, Calif ( ) — California’s Merced County Sheriff’s Office shared information Wednesday on the criminal past of the suspect in the kidnapping and deaths of four missing family members. Authorities said the family — 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and 8-month-old Aroohi...
