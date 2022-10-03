NBC is expanding America’s Got Talent with another international spinoff, and it’s bringing (almost) the entire crew along for the ride. The network has ordered AGT: All-Stars, which it describes as a “new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title.” Considering more than 70 localized versions of this show have aired around the world since 2006, we won’t even bother trying to guess...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO