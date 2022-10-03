Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to Roanoke and introduces QuinceañeraCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Roanoke Valley remembers Loretta LynnCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Red Wolf Exhibit is back at Mill Mountain ZooCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Aging in place helps seniors stay in their homesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
WDBJ7.com
Apartment residents return home after a deadly fire left them displaced for two weeks
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two weeks after an apartment fire killed one person and left nearly 100 residents displaced, some of those residents got to return home on Thursday. Almost all of the Stratford Village Apartment residents returned on Thursday afternoon after living in hotels or with family for two weeks. However, there are a few apartments still covered in smoke on the first floor, and residents may not be able to go back until November.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke leaders seek input on future of Ramada Inn project
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demolition of the Ramada Inn and Conference Center has been underway since late August. Roanoke city leaders are now looking for some help in the direction the space will go as they move forward. “At the end of this phase, you can imagine just a...
wfirnews.com
What to do with former Ramada Inn property? Survey open
The demolition of the Ramada Inn and Conference Center has been underway since late August. Roanoke City Leaders have set up a survey for residents to help determine what to put in that space where a building cannot be built again due to it being a flood plain. The survey will be open until at least the end of the month. Click HERE to fill out the survey.
WSLS
Lynchburg residents get involved with ‘Paint Out Pollution’ campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The ‘Paint Out Pollution’ campaign is back in the Hill City. Last year, organizers called on local artists to enter their designs for the stormwater drains. And this year, Lilly Meighan, the Education Outreach Coordinator for Lynchburg Water Resources, said they wanted to make...
WSET
Roanoke launches 'Recycle Right' pilot program, aims to stop recycling contamination
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke’s Solid Waste Division, Office of Sustainability, and Recycling Disposal Solutions (RDS) will pilot a program in the Belmont-Fallon neighborhood to increase recycling knowledge and decrease recycling contamination. The Recycle Right Pilot Program is a recycling contamination reduction effort modeled after...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s EnVision Center set to open Friday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Contractors are making the final touches on a new community center before its grand opening on Friday. The EnVision Center will have its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority partnered with more than seven community organizations to get the center open. Community...
WSLS
Lee Theater Lofts offer affordable housing in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – The Lee Theatre Lofts on Williamson Road have opened for business, bringing life back into a building that’s been vacant for years. “The history of that building is, it goes back to the 1940′s, it was the beautiful Lee Theatre. It was a beautiful part of town, it was a success for a while and then Williamson Road took a dive down,” said Husain Alam, the owner, president and architect of Alam Design Group.
WSLS
Roanoke Valley organizations work together, combat substance abuse
ROANOKE, Va. – “I didn’t start out as a kid thinking I wanted to be an addict. I actually wanted to be a superhero and save people and help people,” Roanoke Valley Collective Response director Niles Comer said. Drug addiction was Comer’s reality for over a...
WSLS
Agape Center NRV opens Friday in new Christiansburg location
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After two years of looking for a new site, the Agape Center NRV is finally home. On Friday, the doors will open at their new Christiansburg location. The New River Valley nonprofit has served thousands of people by providing food, diapers, clothing, and other essentials to the community.
WSLS
House deemed total loss after fire in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A house in Roanoke County has been deemed a total loss after a fire Monday morning, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Authorities say the fire happened at 8:36 a.m. in the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area. A family of...
WSLS
Development group working toward adding ‘traditional’ neighborhood to Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Discussions continue over a major community development in the Roanoke Valley area. Murray Cider Co. for years produced ciders that would be distributed across the United States. In 2015, the company shut down its manufacturing and the property has yet to change since. However, The...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power offers tips on lowering winter bill
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AEP has what’s called the Average Monthly Plan (AMP), which helps customers avoid the high fluctuation of getting higher winter bills. This program takes the average bills over the last 12 months, allowing customers to pay levelized bills. George Porter from Appalachian Power sat down...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County resuming shut-offs for unpaid water bills
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Service Authority is warning customers that unpaid water bills will soon result in a water cutoff. Water bills that are underpaid for more than 90 days will be cut off later in the month. “The last thing we want to do is...
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victims
Firehouse Subs is helping victims of Hurricane Ian. Seventeen years ago the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was created due to the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and has continued supporting communities in distress and first responders. The Foundation has awarded over $1,925,000 in financial support in Virginia alone and is seeking to do even more.
WSET
The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change speed limit
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change the speed limit throughout the town. This vote took place on September 6. The town said that staff immediately met with VDOT officials to advise them of this decision and requested that VDOT reduce the speed limit in the county.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County approves zoning overlay plans for I-81 and exit 150 intersection
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County’s Board of Supervisors has approved a new zoning district for businesses and residents. The new zoning district is going to be three sub-districts. The first one is the area around the I-81 and exit 150 intersection, but the other sub-districts go back into the community away from the intersection.
WSLS
Amtrak routes in Virginia hit record-high ridership
Amtrak hit a record-high ridership of 119,280 passengers traveling on four Virginia state-supported routes in the month of August. This comes after the previous record of 110,256 passengers in July — an 8.2 percent increase. Amtrak saw the greatest increase in the Tidewater Region, with a total of 33,055...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Traffic is backed up for miles after a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near mile marker 139.3. As of 7:43 p.m., traffic backups were approximately six...
WSLS
Vehicle fire cleared on I-81 South in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Traffic is now backed up for about four miles. Authorities said that no one was hurt in this incident. Christiansburg crews were dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they said...
WSLS
Roanoke City Council recognizes October as ‘Casa Latina Month’
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s City Council is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring a local staple in the Hispanic community. The Council decided that October will be recognized as Casa Latina Month. October is also recognized internationally as Hispanic Heritage Month. Casa Latina is a non-profit created to...
