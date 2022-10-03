Read full article on original website
William Lee Trusler
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old homeless man from Clarksburg has been charged wi…
North Central West Virginia communities offering variety of Halloween activities this month
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Families can plan for a variety of ways to get spooked throughout Harrison County this Halloween season. Oct. 22 will be City Parks of Clarksburg’s third annual Trunk or Treat. This year’s all-ages event begins at 6 p.m. around the Clarksburg Amphitheater in Veterans Memorial Park and lasts until 8 p.m.
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Jacob Riley Barr, 25, Lumberport, and Hannah Allyse Phillips, 24, Clarksburg.
Cabins nearly complete on Fort New Salem (West Virginia) site, but more financial support needed for additional improvements
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Historical updates and renovations to Fort New Salem are ongoing in an effort to attract more visitors to the replica frontier settlement. Fort New Salem Foundation board member Susan Zorn was glad to see visitors on-site Saturday after attending the Salem Apple Butter Festival and Salem University’s Homecoming parade downtown.
Birth announcements
TOLLEY — A daughter, Magnolia Elizabeth Tolley, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, was born Sept. 22, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Emily R. Tolley (Seybert) and Ryan W. Tolley of Bridgeport. Maternal grandparents are Robyn Abraham, Bridgeport, and Joseph Seybert, Bridgeport. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Elizabeth Tolley, Bridgeport. Great-grandparents are Larry and LuWanna Abraham, Reynoldsville, the late Rita and Ronald Seybert, East Brady, Pennsylvania, the late Henry and Midge Tolley, Bridgeport, and the late Cecil and Wanda Hyde, Clarksburg.
Dee Johnson named director of sales for Charles Pointe Hospitality
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles Pointe Hospitality has appointed Dee Johnson to director of sales for the company’s hotels, food services, catering and conference planning. According to Steve Ludwig, director of hospitality for Charles Pointe: “Dee Johnson comes to Charles Pointe with more than 20 years experience...
Gladys Irene Westfall
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Gladys Irene Westfall, 89, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Fairmont Health and Rehab Center in Fairmont. She was born in Braxton County on June 12, 1933, a daughter of the late Okey Dwight and Nettie (Carroll) Lewis.
Weston to receive grant to demolish dilapidated buildings
WESTON, W.Va. — Weston received good news last week regarding dilapidated houses as the city was awarded $300,000 to go toward their removal and remediation. Gov. Jim Justice announced that Weston, along with 20 other cities and counties across the state, will received the grant funding.
hocus pocus fans.JPG
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — People lined the streets of downtown Salem for the Apple Butter Fes…
John Francis Swenskie Jr
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Francis Swenskie Jr, 55, of Dayton, OH formerly of West Milford, WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior by faith on (October 5, 2022) at Kettering Health Medical Ctr., Kettering, OH, due to a fall that caused an intracranial hemorrhage. He...
Fairmont State too much for Alderson Broaddus
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State jumped on Alderson Broaddus early and didn’t look back in a 51-7 win on Thursday. Myles Miree got things going with a 9-yard rushing touchdown, then Michael Floria accounted for three straight touchdowns, two passing and one rushing.
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Jason Colt Jarrell and Faith Marie Jones to Alfred Kooken, parcel in Clark-Outside District, $20,000.
Lady Bugs CEOS holds September meeting
The Lady Bugs, members of the Harrison County Community Education Outreach Service, met at the Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church Sept. 21. The members gain leadership skills and grow as community volunteers while working with others. The meeting was called to order by President Nancy Colvin. Devotion was given by...
Greenbrier East edges Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Greenbrier East boys soccer team, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AAA, only outshot Bridgeport by three shots on goal. And Bridgeport goalkeeper Levi Crayton saved four shots, including a couple of diving saves, but the Spartans finished twice in their 2-0 win over Bridgeport on Saturday at Wayne Jamison Field.
B-U boys draw; RCB girls fall; WVU men's soccer, rifle win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The University Hawks and Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers played to a 1-1 sectional tie at Mylan Pharmaceuticals Stadium on Saturday afternoon. “This was one of our first games that we had our full roster of players available for at least most of the match,” B-U coach Mike Donato said. “As the game progressed, we found some balance in our formation and started to pass really well.”
The Carson Show: Bennett scores game-winner as Robert C. Byrd blanks Parkersburg South, 1-0
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With just a week left in the regular season, Saturday’s match between the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles and Parkersburg South Patriots had definite playoff vibes. It was the Eagles shaking off a bit of a sluggish start to grab the 1-0 victory,...
Bridgeport scores 3 goals in each half in win over Herbert Hoover
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport girls soccer team didn’t wait long (under three minutes) to score its first goal. Less than a minute later, the Indians scored again. By the time halftime came, the Indians had already netted three goals, and they added three more in...
AB 11 Kamari Ramsey and 7 Takulve Williams collide with Myles Miree.JPG
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State jumped on Alderson Broaddus early and didn’t look…
Welcome Where the realignment merry-go-round stops, no one knows
Every decade or so, major college athletics goes through significant conference realignment. For West Virginia University, it feels like 2003 again.
Pass defense remains glaring weakness
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was 10 years and two weeks ago when West Virginia came into the Big 12, debuting and defining that conference’s style of football all at once. Facing the same Baylor team that it meets at 7 p.m. on Thursday night in Mountaineer...
